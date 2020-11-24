The Corsair HS60 Pro for $40 is an incredible Black Friday gaming headset deal

The Corsair HS60 Pro is prime headset real estate, and I don't say that lightly when it comes to a gaming headset as cheap as this. What used to be the realm of some extremely 1337 designs, the Corsair HS60 launched as a breath of fresh air. Simple design, comfy cushions, and decent sound—all the workings of a lovable piece of gaming kit. And for $39.99 no less.

What usually demands $70 of your hard-earned cash, the HS60 is now down to $39.99 as a part of some early Black Friday shenanigans. You love to see it. Capitalism, that is. And by love, I mean… never mind. What I'm actually saying is that this headset is a right ol' steal at that new low price.

Fit with chunky 50mm neodymium drivers, the Corsair HS60 Pro delivers a palatable audio profile for any gamer. It's still only your usual run-of-the-mill 20-20,000Hz response, but at least with the Corsair you know you're not going to end up with overpowering bass or congested audio. It's pretty good stuff.

With a comfortable fit and only minimal gamer styling, the Corsair HS lineup has swiftly become one of our favourites on a budget. The HS60 Pro is no different, offering great sound, a decent microphone, and, most importantly, comfort on a shoestring budget.View Deal

It's also 'Discord-certified', which probably means it hits some sort of parameter or two to prove its worthiness over chat. What I can tell you today for nothing, however, is that it's got a decent enough microphone so that you can be heard loud and clear with minimal distortion. You'll definitely want a more distinguished solution for recording or streaming, but it gets the job done just fine for normal gaming.

So if you're looking to retire your tatty gaming headset, or perhaps want to replace someone else's with something a little more fitting, the Corsair HS60 Pro is a great option.

This headset has only ever been cheaper than this on one rare occasion, December 2019, which is when it dropped to $33.99. Who can say if we'll see that again—well, Corsair probably—but that doesn't make this any less of a great deal available right now.

