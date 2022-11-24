The best Android TV streaming device is only $125 this Black Friday and it's the PC's best bud

By Lauren Aitken
published

The Nvidia Shield is back on sale this Black Friday weekend.

nvidia shield black friday
(Image credit: Amazon)
Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)
This nifty little gadget packs a punch whether you're streaming games from your PC or GeForce Now, or watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. It's a beast, seriously. Plus, look at that rad remote.

While buying a new OLED or other smart TV might seem like a good move, why not consider a cheaper alternative and invest in the Nvidia Shield? PC Gamer's hardware human, Dave James, gave the Nvidia Shield (opens in new tab) the big old Dave thumbs-up of approval (👍 -Ed) earlier in the year, so here I am recommending it again since it's on sale for $124.99 this Black Friday (opens in new tab).  

The Nvidia Shield is a powerful little bit of kit, doubling as a streaming device and a PC-to-TV gaming machine—it's also the best way to enjoy GeForce Now at 4K HDR. If you want to use it solely for streaming, then it's at the cutting-edge for high-fidelity, high-resolution streaming from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Plex server or wherever else. You can even use it with a projector if you like watching stuff on your walls. Imagine playing Darktide via the Nvidia Shield and it's projected big-o-vision, that's the good stuff right there. 

It still gets regular updates so don't worry about quality-of-life support—it's still very much alive and kicking. For $125, you'll have a tough time finding a better streaming device, and it doesn't often go on sale, so now's the time to grab it.

There's even a rad little remote that comes with it, which was recently upgraded to make it sturdier against its natural predators, toddlers and dogs. What more do you need from a portable streaming device?

