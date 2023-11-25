The SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless is good enough to adorn my own head and it's over $50 off with this Black Friday gaming headset deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro + GameDAC | 40mm drivers | 10–40,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $349.99 $297.49 at Amazon (save $52.50)

SteelSeries have a reputation for making fantastic gaming headsets, and the Arctis Nova Pro is where the company brings together all it's knowhow. From incredible comfort, to smashing sound quality and isolation, and hot swappable batteries that charge within the DAC cross battery dock. It's multi-connection, so you can quickly switch between Bluetooth, or 2.4 Wi-Fi on Xbox and PC.

I've been using the Arctis Nova Pro for over a year now, and I haven't felt the need to touch another headset in all that time. Right now, this baby can be found for $297 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. That's down from its usual $350 price tag, which was one of my main reasons not to buy. Now, the pain has been alleviated just a little.

Granted $52.50 isn't the biggest discount, but that saving will at least get you some funky accessories to match. I would actually advise you to nab some spare ear cushions as in the year I've had it, it seems the grease from my curly-ass hair wrecked the glue holding them together—just fair warning if you have the same kind of hair as I do. Luckily they're also on offer.

Otherwise there's a lot of good things to say about this wireless gaming headset, with sound quality being pretty up there. Bass is great, and honestly this headset opens up new depths to songs I've not listened to in a while, since I'll hear sneaky samples that were previously obscured by bad sound quality.

The Nova Pro also released alongside something called Sonar, which works through the SteelSeries GG software, and is a fantastic accompaniment to the Nova Pro's lovely drivers. Front and centre is the comprehensive equaliser, which works via a fully adjustable parametric curve (rather than simple sliders) and gives audiophiles a lot to play with.

After being treated to the Nova Pro's active, 'four-mic hybrid system' for noise canceling—complete with three hear-through levels—I'm often hit with a shock as I remember how much ambient noise all this stuff in the real world generates.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Not only does the DAC serve as a charging dock for the spare, hot-swappable battery (that can last anything up to 30 hours), it's also a 96kHz/24-bit amplifier and lets you switch between your PC and Xbox with the touch of a button.

It's comfy, super adjustable and pretty damn stylin', too. Oh, and it works via Bluetooth or 2.4 Wi-Fi via the DAC.

Sadly the PlayStation version isn't going as cheap right now, but you can at least ignore Amazon's little cockup where it says "PC | PlayStation" on the more expensive version, but just "Xbox" on the other. This Xbox one does, in fact, also work on PC—and boy does it work.