The absolute best Black Friday Razer deals, from gaming laptops to headsets, mice and mics

Every year, without fail, Razer brings us some cracking deals over Black Friday on everything from microphones, to mice, and even, occasionally the company's coveted gaming laptops. It's not always Razer itself doling out the discounts, though. We've spotted plenty of Razer gaming gear on offer at the likes of Amazon, B&H Photo and Newegg.

This year, while we've not seen too many current-gen Razer gaming laptops with huge savings, there are plenty of still worthwhile RTX 30-series models to choose from, and with deep discounts too. I've made sure to add a couple of 14-inch RTX 40-series machines here, in case you're desperate for an upgrade. The savings aren't terrible, they're just nowhere near as big as with their RTX 30-series counterparts so it's worth weighing up how much you really need Frame Generation and a slightly upgraded screen.

As for peripherals and the like, you can nab a few Razer mice for impressive discounts this year, as usual. Take the Razer Naga Pro that's $65 off right now, for example. This is one mouse I still use on a regular basis after three years of having it. For how well it keeps on, I'd have paid full price for it, but at $85 I'd be running to that checkout. Pair that chonky wireless baby with a nice tenkeyless keyboard such as the Razer Huntsman Mini, now down to $69.99, and you've got yourself a pretty great portable pairing for that new Razer laptop you're planning to splash out on.

Otherwise there are plenty of desk-bound goodies to pick from, and even some non-Razer-green headsets to keep your aesthetic more on the refined side.

Razer gaming laptops

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon (save $400)

A tasty current-gen gaming laptop config here. The Razer Blade is heralded as one of the finest looking laptops around the office at PCG, and while it's not going to ace every game today with speeds to match blazing fast 240Hz panel, it's still a robust and stylish machine with a gorgeous display.

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,699.99 $2,399.99 at Amazon (save $300)

This is the model we tested in our 2023 Razer Blade review and boy does it slap. It's a great form factor in that 14-inch chassis, not like the bulky portable gaming machines of yesteryear. And while you don't get the best performance per buck, it's still one of our favorite machines of the year with its gorgeous good looks and 780M iGPU. It even allows for upgradable RAM, though you can easily get away with 16GB for most gaming habits.

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499 $1,799 at Amazon (save $1,700)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30-series graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $1,999. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is definitely worth considering. Price check: Razer $1,999

Razer Blade 15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,699 $2,099 at Amazon (save $1,600)

Razer has the slightly slicker Blade 16, now. But you can actually get the Blade 15 with RTX 40-series graphics. It's just that even the base model with an RTX 4060 GPU is $400 more than this previous-gen Blade 15 with the much faster RTX 3080 Ti. Bit of a no brainer, isn't it? Price check: Razer $2,099

Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,199 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $1,200)

It's a last-gen model, and it's still not cheap by normal laptop standards. But you'd have paid over $3,000 for this laptop a year ago. So, if you're in the market for a big Razer, this is a very nice deal. The RTX 3080 Ti is likewise still a very decent mobile GPU. Price check: Amazon $3,109

Razer gaming gear

Razer Raptor 27 | 27-inch 1440p | 165Hz | 1ms MPRT | $799.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $500)

There are cheaper 1440p high refresh gaming panels, to be sure. But none come close to the beautiful engineering and styling of the Razer Raptor 27, it's truly a sight to behold. It's an older model, but with an IPS panel, 165Hz refresh and HDR 400 certification, it's a decent all round performer. Though that 'before' price is absolute nonsense in 2023. Price check: Amazon $399

Razer gaming headsets

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and while this isn't a gigantic discount we still think this price represents great value for money for such a high-performing headset.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (Gen1) | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 24-hour battery | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

According to our Dave James, the BlackShark is comfortable, light, and has a great audio feel. And he loves that physical volume knob on the left-hand ear cup (I really do -Ed). The mic isn't great, and the 24-hour battery life looks limited against the Cloud Alpha Wireless, both things that were updated in the Gen2 model—but at this price, he prefers them over the HyperX headset. Price check: Best Buy $99.99 | Newegg $179.99

Razer gaming keyboards

Razer Huntsman Mini | Tenkeyless | Razer opto-mechanical switch (linear) | Chroma RGB lighting | $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $50)

A teeny-tiny keyboard this, but with some seriously impressive credentials. You can customise the lighting to your hearts content with Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, but the headline feature here is the inclusion of optical mechanical switches, with key presses registered at the speed of light. It's also got oil-resistant PBT keypads and Razer Hypershift for all your favourite macros. A lot of cool features in a small-yet-premium feeling package, now at a great price.

Razer BlackWidow V3 | Full Size | Yellow mechanical switches | Chroma RGB lighting | $139.99 $74.99 at Best Buy (save $65)

The Razer BlackWidow V3 is a firm favourite among gamers, and it's not difficult to see why. With thicker doubleshot ABS keycaps built to withstand serious abuse, Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, fast responding yellow mechanical switches and a dedicated volume-wheel, it's certainly not short on features. The BlackWidow V3 has made a name for itself as a tough, resilient and game-ready keyboard with all the full-size options you would expect at a price you might not.

Razer gaming mice

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, an improved thumb rest, a hyperscroll tilt wheel and some very cool underglow lighting the Razer Basilisk is sure to make an impression both in performance and aesthetics. A $20 discount here means it should absolutely make your shortlist for a fantastic wired gaming mouse.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | Right-handed | $149.99 $77.99 at Amazon (Save $72)

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate packs in some of the best features of other Razer mice into a sleek and wireless package, and with such a big saving must be given serious consideration if you're looking for a great cable-free gaming experience. Up to 100 hour battery life, 14 customisable lighting zones, 11 programmable buttons, a resistance adjustable scroll wheel and its own glowing charging plinth means this mouse is just waiting to take pride of place on your desk, with a heavy discount to sweeten the deal.