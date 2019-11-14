Tell Me Why is a new adventure game from the Life is Strange devs

At the X019 fan event in London today, Microsoft rolled a trailer for a new game from Dontnod Entertainment that looks a whole lot like Life Is Strange. But it's not: It's a new game that appears to be in the same vein, called Tell Me Why. You can watch the reveal video above.

The YouTube description has a bit more detail: "In this intimate thriller, twins Tyler and Alyson use their special bond to unravel mysteries of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices."

The trailer ends by saying "all chapters coming Summer 2020," so it seems Tell Me Why is an episodic adventure just like Life Is Strange. Unlike Life Is Strange, though, it's not going to take more than a few months for the whole series to wrap up.