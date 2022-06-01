Tekken 7 is the best-selling game in the series in 26 years

Tekken 7 has officially shifted over nine million copies, cementing itself as the best-selling game in the series.
It's managed to beat out Tekken 3's 26-year record as the series bestseller, which stood at 8.5 million copies. The only other game to come close to those numbers was Tekken 5 at 8.2 million copies sold, which makes Tekken 7's milestone all the more impressive. Creator Katsuhiro Harada also revealed that the series has reached a cumulative total of 53 million copies sold.
Tekkies 7 has had one of the biggest lifespans in the series, with the console version hitting its five-year anniversary on June 2. With Street Fighter 6 already announced and EVO kicking off later this summer, fans (including myself) are desperate for any crumb of new Tekken goodness. With Tekken 8 being one of the games to appear in the huge Nvidia GeForce leak (opens in new tab), there's a good chance we'll be seeing some sort of reveal at EVO. A gal can dream at least, right? For now, I'll make do with frighteningly well-made mods (opens in new tab) and the upcoming Tekken anime. (opens in new tab)
"TEKKEN7" had achieved Over 9 million sales (The highest record in the series).and Recorded Over 53 million copies sales for the series.「鉄拳７」実販売数がシリーズ過去最高となる900万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5300万本超)、皆様に感謝いたします.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/mtOUaUtzHeJune 1, 2022