Tech products are 10% off on eBay right now

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons via Steven Arnold)

Earlier this week, eBay released a site-wide promo code that took 15% off the price of many PC peripherals. For the rest of today (ending at midnight PT), you can now get 10% off most tech products.

The maximum discount this time is $75, so this isn't the best eBay promotion in recent months, but you can still grab PC parts and accessories at good prices. All you need to do is enter code PICKUPSALE at checkout to get the discount. Here are some items we found that work with the code:

The code works on new and used items alike, so have a blast. You can use the same code to save 15% on non-tech products too.