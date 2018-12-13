Many PC peripherals are 15% off on eBay right now

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons via Steven Arnold)

eBay releases site-wide coupons all the time, but we haven't seen a 15 percent-off discount for a while. For today only, the promo code PLAYTIME15 will take 15 percent off the price of anything under the 'Toys & Hobbies' and 'Dolls & Bears' categories. In other words, you can save a decent amount of money on PC/console accessories that are listed under 'Video Games.'

The promotion ends at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on December 13, 2018, and the discount is capped at $100 off. While there aren't many new PC games sold on eBay in general, there are plenty of accessories that work with the code. We've listed a few examples below. (The discounts don't appear until you enter PLAYTIME15 at checkout.)

The promo code also works for items under the Video Games category (except consoles, seemingly), so you could also buy console games, used accessories, and even games for retro consoles. The code works on new and used items alike, from any seller. If you want to pick up a Mario Kart 64 cartridge for 15 percent off, you can do that too.