Summer Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon kicks off today

Annual charity speedrunning bonanza Summer Games Done Quick—little brother of Awesome Games Done Quick—starts today, and you can catch it all on Twitch.

The event kicks off at 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT, and it will last for a full week.

I like just sticking it on in the background whenever I've got some spare time, but if you're looking for a specific game or runner, then the full schedule is here.

Donations will go to Doctors Without Borders, a charity that provides medical care to those most in need around the world. The event follows a record-breaking Awesome Games Done Quick 2018, which raised more than $2.25 million for charity. Here's a list of the best runs from that event.

If you can't watch it live, then the videos will appear on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel later on.

I'm not fully up to date with who the best runners are at the moment, and I'm looking for recommendations, so if you see a run on the schedule that stands out then flag it up in the comments below. Which one are you looking forward to the most?