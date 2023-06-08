How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023, and what to expect

By Tyler Wilde
published

Mortal Kombat 1, Baldur's Gate 3, and Alan Wake 2 are among the games that'll appear at the showcase.

This year's Summer Game Fest showcase will be streamed on Thursday, June 8 at 12 pm PT. You can find it in all the usual places, including YouTube, Twitch, Steam. If you're not sure when noon Pacific is in your time zone, here's a handy guide

Based on the teasers so far, a few of the things we expect to see during Geoff Keighley's big showcase are:

  • The first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay
  • Fortnite's new season, Fortnite Wilds
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4
  • Alan Wake 2, with an appearance from Sam Lake
  • New Immortals of Aveum gameplay
  • The latest from Warframe
  • Something from Hideo Kojima, probably

The livestream is its centerpiece, but Summer Game Fest also includes an in-person event, which we'll be attending—look for previews and interviews from that soon.

The Summer Game Fest name can also refer to the whole series of events, both independent and corporate, that used to happen in and around E3, which was cancelled this year (and maybe forever). There are two of those directly following the Summer Game Fest livestream: Day of the Devs and the Devolver Direct.

More shows are scattered throughout this week and early next. Sunday is especially busy, with our own PC Gaming Show followed by the Xbox and Starfield showcases. Our full 2023 summer showcase calendar has the complete picture.

See more
Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments