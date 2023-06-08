How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023, and what to expect

This year's Summer Game Fest showcase will be streamed on Thursday, June 8 at 12 pm PT. You can find it in all the usual places, including YouTube, Twitch, Steam. If you're not sure when noon Pacific is in your time zone, here's a handy guide.

Based on the teasers so far, a few of the things we expect to see during Geoff Keighley's big showcase are:

The first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay

Fortnite's new season, Fortnite Wilds

Baldur's Gate 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Alan Wake 2, with an appearance from Sam Lake

New Immortals of Aveum gameplay

The latest from Warframe

Something from Hideo Kojima, probably

The livestream is its centerpiece, but Summer Game Fest also includes an in-person event, which we'll be attending—look for previews and interviews from that soon.

The Summer Game Fest name can also refer to the whole series of events, both independent and corporate, that used to happen in and around E3, which was cancelled this year (and maybe forever). There are two of those directly following the Summer Game Fest livestream: Day of the Devs and the Devolver Direct.

More shows are scattered throughout this week and early next. Sunday is especially busy, with our own PC Gaming Show followed by the Xbox and Starfield showcases. Our full 2023 summer showcase calendar has the complete picture.