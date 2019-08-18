Suda51's Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes gets October PC release date

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes, the latest game from Killer7 creator Goichi "Suda51" Suda, is coming to Steam on October 17. It's the first time Suda's No More Heroes series will arrive on PC—the previous two games were Nintendo Wii exclusives, while Travis Strikes again first released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year.

You play series hero Travis Touchdown, an otaku wielding a beam saber on a quest to become the world's greatest assassin. This time around, Travis warps into a possessed video game console, battling bugs across games spanning a handful of genres. There's plenty of top-down hack-and-slashing but, as you can see from the new trailer above, you'll also jump into a racing game, a pinball level, a side-scrolling platformer and a grid-based puzzler. You can play solo or local co-op with a friend.

The Steam version is the "complete edition", and comes with the base game plus two bits of DLC released for the Switch version, which contain new stages, characters and skills. You'll be able to play at resolutions higher than 1080p with an unlocked framerate, too.

If you buy it now it's $36/£27.89, which is a 10% discount on the base price.