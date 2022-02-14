Fortnite Stoneheart Trials: How to earn badges and get all cosmetics

Fortnite's Stoneheart Trials are here to help you celebrate Valentine's Day (week?) with a bevy of new cosmetics to earn. True to the holiday spirit, all the cosmetics are full of heart...and a few thorns.

You'll need to complete some serious challenges if you want to earn any of them, though. Stoneheart Trials only runs from February 14 to February 20 at 11:59 PM ET, so you'll want to hurry.

Below, you'll find all the info you need to know for how to sign up for Stoneheart Trials, how to earn badges, and how to get the cosmetic items.

How to sign up for Fortnite Stoneheart Trials

First, go to the Stoneheart Trials website and log in using your Epic account. Then press the "let's go" button to continue.

How to earn badges in Stoneheart Trials

You'll earn a badge for Stoneheart Trial for every two times you place in the top 10 of a battle royale solo match. You also receive one badge for signing up for the event.

Don't bother trying to get badges from any other modes, including duos, trios, or squads. It's all on you this time around. If you're not the greatest Fortnite player, it's still possible to make it to the top 10 by playing stealthily and not drawing attention to yourself.

Fortnite Stoneheart Trials cosmetic rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Cosmetic rewards for Stoneheart Trials include:

Doomed Affair Spray (one badge, should be awarded simply for signing up for the event)

Hearty Wrap (six badges)

Thorns of Passion Pickaxes (11 badges)

Grim Devotion Emoticon (awarded for picking a favorite Creative Mode map on the Stoneheart Trials website)

Just remember that you have a week (til the night of February 20) to complete all of these challenges. Placing in the top 10 a total of 22 times for 11 badges is no small task.

That's everything there is to know about the Stoneheart Trials. While you're grinding away, make sure to check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and info on the latest skins. Speaking of Creative Mode maps, here's our favorite Fortnite Creative codes to date.