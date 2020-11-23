SteelSeries has knocked $90 of its top wired gaming headset

SteelSeries makes some of the best gaming headsets around, so if you're looking for a serious step up in audio quality around the shopping season then you won't go far wrong looking at the Black Friday gaming headset deals it's put up this week. Though it does bear saying from the off; these deals won't be obvious unless you sign into SteelSeries.com. But don't worry, it's free, and doesn't lock you into anything but the potential for some good prices on PC cans.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

There are a bunch of SteelSeries gaming headsets on its Cyber Sale list, its take on this year's Black Friday deals, with the top slot going to the mighty impressive Arctis Pro + GameDAC set. The deal on the table delivers a 36 percent discount on the original $250 sticker price, knocking $90 off to bring it down to a far more manageable level.

It's a great headset, marking the pinnacle of SteelSeries' Arctis range of wired cans, and comes with a set of drivers way beyond what you'll see on the vast majority of gaming headset from an aural standpoint. Not only is the Arctis Pro itself rated for hi-res audio playback, you also get a decent little DAC in the package too. That takes away any audio processing your PC might have done, as a dedicated digital-to-analogue-converter, turning the 1s and 0s into pumping bass and game audio.

You will only see the discount prices below once you sign into SteelSeries.com.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Gamedac | 10Hz - 40kHz | $249.99 $159.99 at SteelSeries.com (save $90)

The Arctis Pro on its own is a great gaming headset, and with the added audio excellence of the GameDAC, it becomes one of the best-sounding gaming headsets around. The broad frequency response of the Arctis Pro means the glorious soundscapes of PC gaming will sound better than ever.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro | 10Hz - 40kHz | $179.99 $139.99 at SteelSeries.com (save $40)

All this is missing is that GameDAC add-on; you still get the great audio of the Arctis Pro headset, and if your PC's audio setup is up to scratch then you won't miss it. Sound cards may be few and far between these days (I love mine...) but motherboard audio has come on leaps and bounds.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 | 20Hz - 22kHz | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is the only one of the SteelSeries gaming headset deals that is actually cheaper on Amazon than its own store. That's pretty unusual but shows what a good deal the other cans are in this Cyber Sale. The Arctis 5 is a shade off the level of the Pro cans, but can still deliver decent in-game audio.View Deal

While you can spend out on hi-res audio with the Arctis Pro, with or without GameDAC, you can also save some cash on the SteelSeries Arctis 5. That's a couple of rungs down the gaming headset ladder from the Pro, but still delivers a touch more frequency range than a standard 20Hz - 20kHz set.

We're still huge fans of both the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and the HyperX Cloud Alpha , which are able to offer higher performance audio chops, but will both cost a fair chunk of change more too. Even with today's Black Friday deals to take into consideration.