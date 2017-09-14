Popular

SteamWorld Dig 2 is coming to PC on September 22

By

Only a day after the Switch.

It turns out that we won’t have to wait “a few days” after the launch of SteamWorld Dig 2 on Switch for it to come out on PC, as was originally announced. Image & Form Games have revealed the PC release date, and it’s only a day after it lands on Nintendo’s console: September 22. 

Now that you know when it’s coming out, why not watch the release date trailer again? 

And to get yourself in the digging mood, you can still download the original SteamWorld Dig for free courtesy of Origin. It’s a great mix of Metroidvania exploration and compulsive mining that’s worth checking out even when it’s not free. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments