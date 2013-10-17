Steam Greenlight approves 37 more titles, including Ikaruga, TowerClimb, Steam Marines

Well that was quick. Ikaruga only shot its way onto Steam Greenlight the other day , and it's already emerged from the other end of the Valve's giant approvals machine, covered in a viscous, sticky substance it's probably best not to investigate too strenuously. It's joined by 36 other assorted things (most of them games), including sci-fi roguelike Steam Marines , platforming roguelike TowerClimb (not to be confused with Towerfall), and lots of other things that aren't roguelikes - if you can imagine such a thing.
The full list is below. There's some great stuff in here, including action-horror Source mod Underhell , retro platformer Tiny Barbarian DX , the beautifully illustrated adventure horror Neverending Nightmares (pictured above), and a hell of a lot more.
- Aartform Curvy 3D 3.0
- Alien Swarm FP
- Axis Game Factory – AGF PRO v01.0
- Blood of the Werewolf
- CastleMiner Z
- Elder Sign: Omens
- The Fall
- Fester Mudd: Curse of the Gold
- The Fifth Day
- FOTONICA
- Fortress Forever
- Fran Bow
- Half-Life 2: Capture the Flag
- Hot Tin Roof
- Ikaruga
- Infinity Wars
- InkFish
- J.U.L.I.A. Enhanced Edition
- Metal War Online
- Montague's Mount
- Neighbours from Hell Compilation
- Neverending Nightmares
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Portal Remake Mod
- Ravensword: Shadowlands
- Real World Racing
- RimWorld
- Starship Corporation
- Steam Marines
- Tiny Barbarian DX
- TowerClimb
- The Sparkle 2: EVO
- (un)Lucky7
- Underhell
- Universum: War Front
- Violett
- Wrack