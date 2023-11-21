The best deals in the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale

When the leaves fall, the deals call. On top of this week's big Black Friday deals on gaming PCs and components, Steam's Autumn Sale has begun.

With most of the year gone, quite a few 2023 games are discounted during this week-long Steam sale, which ends on November 28. We've kicked off this list of recommendations with some of those new games—specifically the games we and others are looking at for end-of-year awards—followed by discounts on our favorite games from last year, and finally a selection of other favorites that you can get for less than the price of a sandwich (well, depending on the sandwich).

For more recommendations, we recently compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts. If the game you're after isn't discounted, the next big seasonal Steam sale is the Winter Sale, which starts in December and along with the Summer Sale is one of the biggest each year.

2023 award nominees on sale

The game that earned our highest review score of 2023—our highest in over a decade, for that matter—is not on sale: Baldur's Gate 3 is still $60, I'm afraid. Many of this year's other best games can be had for less than their launch price, though.

Here's a selection of 2023 games that have either come up in our own GOTY award discussions (which we'll publish in December) or have been nominated for awards by shows like The Game Awards or Golden Joysticks.

Dave the Diver | $15.99/£13.59 (20% 0ff)

Dave the Diver was at the heart of a recent debate over whether facts or vibes should determine if a game is "indie" in the first place. Here's my take: Who cares? It's a brilliant videogame adventure that starts as a deceptively simple fishing and restaurant management game, and then spins up into completely unexpected and wonderful places.

Lies of P | $47.99/£39.99 (20% off)

The first big sale on Neowiz's action RPG in the style of Bloodborne since its September release. We gave it a 74% in our review, saying it manages to "hold its own" against its FromSoftware inspirations. This has "holiday break game" written all over it.

Viewfinder | $19.99/£15.99 (20% off)

Take pictures of the environment and then literally paste them into the level geometry to solve puzzles. The sort of playful, meditative indie puzzler with a narrated story we don't get as often as we used to, probably because a mechanic this clever doesn't come around often. Highly recommended in our 87% review.

Starfield | $55.99/£47.99 (20% off)

It's not a very serious discount given that the starting price is $70, and I'd wager we'll see a better price in next year's Spring Sale. Still, it's $14 off a giant RPG that came out just a couple months ago.

Dredge | $18.74/£16.49 (25% off)

Fishing and horror? An excellent combo. Explore the murky waters around an odd little island, upgrade your boat, and be careful what you catch. There's more than mackerel and cod in the dark depths, and you may instead haul in some Lovecraftian horrors.

Remnant 2 | $34.99/£29.39 (30% off)

A co-op shooter with some genuinely weird locations and bosses—we described one of them as "a giant alien god that can punch through reality"—and distinctive, challenging third-person gun and melee combat. Like the first game, it's best played with friends.

Street Fighter 6 | $39.59/£32.99 (34% off)

Our new favorite fighting game. The Yakuza-esque story mode is goofy fun, and the optional simplified controls, new tutorials, and expanded training options are a boon for anyone who's ever wanted to be good at Street Fighter (or at least, understand what it means to be good), but needed some patient tutoring.

Cyberpunk 2077 | $29.99/£24.99 (50% off)

Cyberpunk's new expansion isn't on sale on its own, but the base game, which was improved significantly by a free update that came alongside Phantom Liberty, is half-off, and the base game/Phantom Liberty bundle is 39% off.

Resident Evil 4 | $39.59/£32.99 (34% off)

Capcom took a risk in remaking such a beloved game. What it ended up with is no replacement for the original, Rich said in his review, but it's still an outstanding tribute to a classic. Many worse outcomes than that were possible, but not many better ones.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | $31.99/£27.99 (20% off)

A "stealth strategy" game with Pirates of the Caribbean vibes that, fair warning, will likely lead to the thought "just one more mission, then I'll go to bed... for real this time."

System Shock | $27.99/£24.49 (30% off)

Looking Glass's original System Shock was often overlooked in favor of its famous successor, and no matter how much you love the classics, it can be hard to go back to its chunky, pre-mouselook interface and grueling, sink-or-swim exploration. Enter Nightdive's excellent remake.

Pizza Tower | $14.99/£11.24 (25% off)

One of our favorite games of the year, seriously. It's a "non-stop, absurd, and wonderful slice of speedrunning action," we said in our 90% review.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $41.99/£35.99 (40% off)

Respawn did it again with some good Star Warsin' at a time when there's not a lot of good Star Warsin' outside of Andor. Jedi: Survivor is "easily the best modern Star Wars game," as Morgan put it.

Our 2022 GOTYs on sale

Elden Ring | $59.99 (Not on sale 😔)

🏆 PC Gamer's 2022 Game of the Year

Our 2022 Game of the Year was 30% off for the Steam Summer sale, but sadly isn't discounted for the Autumn Sale. The Winter Sale is just a month away though, and it's possible it'll get a discount then.

Marvel's Midnight Suns |$19.79/£16.49 (67% off)

🏆 2022 GOTY Runner-Up

XCOM-maker Firaxis created our favorite recent superhero game, a mix of XCOM's gridded turn-based tactics, deck building, and friendship sim. It was definitely underloved, and is worth picking up on sale—it's even cheaper now than it was in the Summer Sale.

Strange Horticulture | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off)

🏆 Best Puzzle Game 2022

Inheriting a plant shop where nothing is labeled sounds stressful, but it's actually a wonderful combination of cozy and spooky thanks to fascinatingly odd customers, and a cat you can pet. We named Strange Horticulture 2022's best puzzle game, and this is a sweet price for the year's best anything.

Vampire Survivors | $3.74/£2.99 (24% off)

🏆 Best Roguelike 2022

Earlier in 2022, we called Vampire Survivors "one of the best deals you can get on PC" at its full price: $4.99. Now it's on sale again for just $3.74. A bullet-heavenly bargain.

Teardown | $22.49/£19.49 (25% off)

🏆 Best Sandbox 2022

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?"

More 2022 award winners on sale:

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $20

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | $11.99/£9.99 (80% off)

A whole lot of game for $12, especially if you've enjoyed Ubisoft's other action RPGs in the AC universe. Odyssey strays even further from AC's stealthy roots in favor of an action-heavy combat system centered around dramatic, often magical abilities. Set aside 80-100 hours for this one.

Risk of Rain 2 | $12.49/£9.99 (50% off)

An excellent roguelike about fighting hordes of monsters while collecting and combining items to generate increasingly absurd effects. A PC Gamer favorite.

Pentiment | $13.39/£10.04 (33% off)

Obsidian went in a surprising direction for this 2022 gem. Instead of the usual sci-fi or fantasy RPG, it's a narrative-focused game set in the 16th century, and it's great.

Project Zomboid | $13.39/£11.22 (33% off)

This survival and crafting game shambled through early access for almost a decade, but really kicked off with major upgrades in 2022 that made it engrossing both solo and in servers. It's got droves of routine players now and makes a great new challenge for your regular crafting server crew.

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $10

Rollerdrome | $9.89/£8.24 (67% off)

In the dystopian corporate future you're fighting for your life in gladiatorial combat—but let's be honest, Rollderdrome is really all about style. Rollerskate through deadly arenas taking out powerful enemies while doing sick flips, jumps, and twists to rack up a killer high score. It's full of blistering action, but somehow also manages to feel totally chill.

Roadwarden | $6.59/£4.97 (40% off)

This beautiful classic text adventure gives you 40 days to solve a mystery and complete your mission in a world full of dangerous animals and manipulative locals. It's the first text adventure I enjoyed as much as a good book.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $9.99 / £6.24 (75% off)

The big ray tracing update to The Witcher 3 had a bit of a rocky rollout earlier this year, but things got better, and this is an even bigger discount than the 70% off we saw during the Steam Summer Sale.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection| $9.99/£8.49 (75% off)

The big box of Halo is back at its lowest price for this sale. The Master Chief Collection includes every Halo up to Halo 4, including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo 2: Anniversary.

Pillars of Eternity | $7.49/£5.74 (75% off)

One of our all-time favorite RPGs is available for next to nothing. Obsidian brought all of its skills at making inventive, detailed worlds and funneled them into a new fantasy game with loads to love.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire | $9.99/£7.49 (75% off)

Pillars of Eternity 2 is another great choice if you want to dig into a massive, fantasy world and see what kind of stuff you can get up to. (Also, the upcoming Avowed takes place in this world.)

Dome Keeper | $8.99/£7.49 (50% off)

A pixel art roguelike that has you constantly focusing in two directions. Down to collect precious resources, and up to defend your vulnerable glass dome from alien invaders. Keep up the frantic pace, mining during the peaceful minute or so between attacks on your fragile snow globe, and see how long you can fend them off.

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $5

The Talos Principle | $2.99/£2.49 (90% off)

A smart, thoughtful puzzle game that tells an intriguing and surprising story. It might give off a "Portal with big ideas" vibe at first glance, but it's so much more than a derivative knockoff—and at this price, if you dig puzzle games it's a no-brainer. (The sequel just came out, too.)

Ratz Instagib | $3.59/£2.79 (60% off)

Relive your Unreal Tournament glory days, or warm up for CS2 sessions. You'll need to convince a few Discord pals to pick up Ratz too if you want to play against non-bots with any regularity, but at this price that shouldn't be hard.

What Remains of Edith Finch | $4.99/£4.24 (75% off)

Don't make me tap the sign—if for some reason you still haven't played this wonderful, magical, heart-wrenching adventure, now's the time. Buy it, play it, thank me later.

Loop Hero | $4.94/£4.22 (67% off)

The Vampire Survivors of 2021, in the sense that it's an inexpensive game that it's easy to devote way more time to than you ever thought you would.

Metro 2033 Redux | $1.99/£1.77 (90% off)

One of the all-time best singleplayer shooters by a lot of measures. The original released in 2010, while the Redux version bumped it up to 4A's latest engine tech in 2014. A damn good FPS for just $2.

Ikaruga | $4.99/£3.49 (50% off)

We don't talk about bullet hell games too often, so when we noticed that one of the best to ever release on PC was on sale for $5, we felt compelled to mention it again. It's hard, but compared to some other shmups out there Ikaruga is actually kinda chill.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen | $4.79/£3.83 (84% off)

This is a steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016. Grapple big bosses with your NPC helpers at its steepest Steam discount to date. A sequel is finally in development, too.

Steam Autumn Sale: 10 years of Game of the Year winners

It's a shame there's no Elden Ring discount in this sale, and Metal Gear Solid 5 is also at its usual $20 price. Still, you can get 10 years' worth of the best in PC gaming (according to us) for under $170 right now—not too shabby. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.