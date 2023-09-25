Starfield update patches out loot exploits, 'larger update' with DLSS support, FOV slider still in the works

An update for Starfield has been released today, but temper your expectations: the patch is a small one aimed at closing some exploits and fixing a few bugs. The other stuff players have been waiting for, like the missing FOV slider and brightness controls, DLSS and ultrawide monitor support, and city maps, still haven't arrived.

"We are continuing to work on a larger update that will add features and improvements that we noted in our last update notes ," Bethesda says. "Thank you so much for your continued feedback and support of Starfield and we look forward to a future with you on this journey."

What is fixed in today's patch? Well, that ship services technician that tends to be missing from Neon (they often fall off the platform and into the ocean below) will hopefully now be at their post: one patch note says a bug that caused "characters to not be in their proper location" has been fixed. There's worse news for those of you who have been enjoying the magic loot-puddle in Akila City , because that profitable exploit has been patched, along with others that let you help yourself to vendor stashes through map-gap trickery . Looks like you'll have to start making an honest spacebuck. (Or shamelessly cheat with console commands .)

A few ship-based issues have also been fixed in today's patch. Items placed on display mannequins on your ship will no longer vanish, and those pesky issues with the Razorleaf's containers and weapon racks have been fixed—previously, items stored in them would disappear when players took over another ship. There are also some "stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes" in the update.

That's a little progress on the road to a more stable game, but hopefully the bigger patch that's planned won't take too much longer to appear. In the meantime, modders have come up with their own fixes for issues like the missing FOV slider and city maps: you'll find them here on our list of the best Starfield mods .

Here are the complete patch notes for today's update: