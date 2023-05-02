Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo location and how to beat it

If you've stumbled across the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo mini-boss, you might be wondering how to beat it. This enemy is tough, and if you've played Fallen Order, you might recognise it as the offspring of the optional Oggdo Bogdo boss from the previous game. You can find the Spawn of Oggdo fairly early in Koboh.

As this is a tough fight, collecting Health Stim upgrades (opens in new tab) and the different kinds of essences (opens in new tab) is a good idea before you consider taking it on. As it's an optional boss, you may miss it entirely so I'll explain where to find it in this guide. With that in mind, here's where to find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo, and how to beat it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Spawn of Oggdo location

Image 1 of 4 Look for the grapple point. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Make your way around the walkway. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Head across to the platform with the droids. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Stand on the circular plate with the Priorite Shard to drop into the boss room. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

If you want to know how to reach this optional boss from the Fort Kahlin meditation, look for the grapple point on one of the walls ahead and pull yourself up. The circular door to your left is locked from the other side, so make your way along the walkway ahead, and follow it to the left, then left again. You can now unlock the previously locked door to open a shortcut. Head to the large platform on your right, take out the droids, then walk on the circular plate that holds a Priorite Shard (opens in new tab) to drop down to the boss room.

Once you've defeated the boss, you can loot the Poncho from the chest in the corner of the room and interact with the Sense Echo on the ledge to the right of the door.

How to beat Spawn of Oggdo

Image 1 of 2 Learn the attack patterns and be patient. (Image credit: Electronic Arts) Grab the poncho from the chest after the fight. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

The Spawn of Oggdo is a tough mini-boss, and while it pays to learn its attack pattern and learn for yourself the best times to get an attack or two in, there are a couple of things to look out for as soon as you engage.

An attack is unblockable whenever the boss glows red, so you must dodge quickly to avoid taking damage. One of your best options is to jump over it and use a double jump so you miss any AoE damage. Oggdo's lunge is one of these, so keep an eye out for it and get ready to move as soon as you see him puff up and the telltale red glow. Another unblockable attack is one of its bites. Again, it will glow red, so get out of the way.

The final red attack that you want to be prepared for is the tongue grab. You'll know it's going to do this as it jumps away from you and starts glowing red. You'll see the tongue coil back over its head as it leans back, and you should take this opportunity to get as far away from the boss as possible. With some luck, you should be able to out-distance it.

That said, another attack will see it bite multiple times in a row, and this is generally your best chance to be on the offensive. While trying to time a hit after these attacks is risky, they can be parried with practice, so you should have a short window to get some hits in if you manage to pull it off. Alternatively, you can try dodging around to the side to get some hits in before it has a chance to reposition.

The hardest part of this fight is trying to keep cool. Learning to read the moves is vital, as many attacks will one-shot you. Be patient, and don't be too greedy with your hits, and you'll take down the Spawn of Oggdo in no time.