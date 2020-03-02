Popular

This Star Wars Battlefront 2 mod lets you murder Stormtroopers as Baby Yoda

By

It replaces BB-8 with Baby Yoda, and it's out now.

(Image credit: EA/Nanobuds)

It was inevitable. The wrinkly, green 50-year-old star of The Mandalorian is finally a playable character in Star Wars Battlefront 2, sort of. While Disney is perhaps hesitant about letting DICE turn its cute baby alien into a killing machine, modder Nanobuds can afford to be less restrained. 

We first heard about the mod last year, when Nanobuds revealed they were working on the model, adding to a collection of mods that includes the extremely cool cyborg Darth Maul and an intimidating battle damaged Darth Vader. It was finished last week, so you can take it for a spin now. 

Baby Yoda replaces BB-8, one of Battlefront 2's newest additions. They're around the same size, and Baby Yoda potters around in a pod with a spherical bottom, so they're already pretty close. The wee droids are a real pain in the arse to deal with, given how tiny they are, so hopefully Baby Yoda will be just as deft at surviving. 

I like to think I'm above falling for Disney's Force persuasion powers, but I love Baby Yoda and will die to protect him. Judging by my normal Battlefront 2 performance, I will be proving that a lot. The movies imply nobody in Star Wars knows how to shoot a gun, but I've sadly not found that to be the case in the game. 

Download the skin on Nexus Mods

Battlefront 2 also received a hefty update last week, returning to the original trilogy and throwing in a new ewok hero for good measure. It's been more focused on the Clone Wars and Rise of Skywalker until now, so it's nice to be back. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments