Popular

Star Control: Origins' combat beta is due out soon

By

With a second beta taking place next year.

After 25 years, the Star Control series has almost returned. After delaying the launch of Star Control: Origins, which was originally planned for November, Stardock has announced its beta release schedule, along with a trailer that showcases some of the new game’s features, like sharing player-created planets and space combat. 

Star Control Origins takes place in 2086, and players will find themselves in the shows of the captain of Earth’s first interstellar starship, boldly going into a procedurally generated galaxy full of alien races and unique worlds. But space can be cruel and the galaxy is on the brink of chaos, so expect a lot of fighting.

The first beta, titled Super Melee beta, is due out later this year, and will let players much around with the combat system in simulations. Then, in the first quarter of next year, the adventure beta will kick off, letting everyone explore the galaxy and embark on quests for needy aliens. 

There’s no final release date, unfortunately. “When it’s done,” say Stardock. It is available for pre-order, however. It’s on Steam for £19.49/$.24.99

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments