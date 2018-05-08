Square Enix reveals E3 2018 conference date

After three years without a dedicated conference, Square Enix will host its own showing at E3 2018. As detailed here, the Square Enix E3 Showcase 2018 will take place on Monday, June 11 at 10am PST/6pm BST.

Besides promising information on "this year’s exciting news and announcements" exactly what Square Enix will showcase next month remains unclear at this stage. The tweet below notes a "special video presentation", while this FAQ makes a cursory mention of livestream details.

Which of course invites us to speculate. With Shadow of the Tomb Raider due later this year, you can bet your boots it'll make an appearance. Kingdom Hearts 3 is a safe bet for the consolites among us, while I hope we see more from action shooter Left Alive—the one with the cool Metal Gear-style artwork.

More on the Final Fantasy 7 remake would be lovely too—PC confirmation would super duper lovely—but perhaps I'm getting ahead of myself.

Guess your own guesses on what Square Enix might bring to E3 2018 in the comments below.