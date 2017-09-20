Left Alive is an action shooter from Armored Core and Metal Gear veterans, set in the Front Mission universe [Updated]

Update: Following its reveal at PlayStation's pre-Tokyo Game Show conference yesterday, Japanese games magazine Famitsu has dropped a host of new information on what Square Enix's Left Alive is all about.

That's according to Gematsu who, by way of various translators, reports that the third-person action survival shooter shares the same world and setting as the Front Mission series (between Front Mission 5 and Front Mission Evolved). Within, you'll assume the role of three protagonists and while there is only one ending to its stage-based structure, the player's actions will determine the outcome of each individual character.

Moreover, Wanzers—Front Mission's "walking-type mobile weapon" mechs—will feature here, however you won't always fight inside them and they won't be customisable. While billed as an "action survival shooter", the game's central focus is survival—which be influenced by a crafting system and setting traps "to stir up the battlefield," so says Gematsu.

There's loads more tidbits via that link above, however I found this quote from the devs regarding seeking blessings pretty interesting:

"When we initially started the Left Alive project, we consulted with Hideo Kojima, Kenichiro Imaizumi, and Yoji Shinkawa, and got their consent."

Left Alive is due on PC in 2018, and development is thought to be 50 percent complete.

Original story:

Ahead of this weekend's Tokyo Game Show 2017, Square Enix has revealed Left Alive—a new "survival action shooter" that's coming to PC via Steam next year.

Announced at PlayStation's pre-show press conference, information is as yet thin on the ground however we do know the Armored Core series director Toshifumi Nabeshima is on board, as is the Ghost in the Shell: Arise and Xenoblade Chronicles X mech designer Takayuki Yanase.

As you may have spotted in the header image above, the Metal Gear series character designer Yoji Shinkawa is involved too—forming a team which will "join forces to create Left Alive's dark and gritty world."

Square Enix says more information will be revealed over the course of TGS. In the meantime, here's a look at the header image in full size:

Neat. Left Alive is due on PC in 2018, and we'll update as and when we know more later this week.