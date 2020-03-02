Spruce up your desk with this huge 34-inch 1440p ultrawide curved gaming monitor for $850

Embrace the curved monitor lifestyle with one of the best on the market while saving a buck or two.

'Should I get a curved monitor or not' is a great question. Despite offering better viewing angles and colors range, curved displays tend to be a prohibitively costly investment. So, when we see a premium curved display on sale, it tends to get our attention.

The Alienware AW3420DW normally retails for $1,499, but with coupon code 'EXTRA17', it brings down the price to an attractive $849.99 on the Dell website. Not bad considering the last time we saw this low price was during Black Friday. So, in reality, you're saving around $200-$300 from what's being listed depending on the retailer, which still pretty good based on its price history.

The AW3420DW currently replaces the incredible AW3418DW, which is one of our favorite curved monitors for gaming. This 34-inch ultrawide curved LED IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate has a sleek design. It is one of the more aesthetically pleasing products from Alienware that still keeps its trademark spaceship-look without being too over-the-top. It has a fairly wide color gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent coverage) and a color depth of 16.78 million colors thanks to its Nano IPS technology, which is fancy monitor speak for really colorful.

This G-Sync compatible curved ultrawide monitor now has a 2ms response rate instead of the previous model's 4ms, which is impressive given of this size and resolution. It still has game type-specific display modes, so it'll crank up the brightness in shooters or over-saturating colors for RTS and RPG games. Just make sure you've got a beefy enough gaming pc to appreciate what this thing can do.

The AW3420DW is a great ultrawide for gamers looking to immerse themselves in their games fully. The $849.99 price tag makes it more approachable than some other curved ultrawide of this size on the market.