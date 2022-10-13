Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets detailed system requirements and a November release date

Audio player loading…

The June announcement of the then-upcoming PC release of Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab) included word that the spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also coming our way. Today we got the details, including a swanky new trailer showing off all the visual enhancements in the PC version of the game and—this is the important bit—a launch date of November 18.

"Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man," the Steam (opens in new tab) page says. "But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it."

Spider-Man is Spider-Man, but Miles Morales comes to the party with his own "explosive powers" that set him apart from Parker, including "unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage," along with various other gadgets, skills, and "spectacular web-slinging acrobatics."

The PC version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature a range of enhancements, including support for ray tracing, ultra-wide monitors, and Nvidia's DLSS technology. "Extensive" customization options for mouse and keyboard, and controllers, are also available.

"In the graphics menu, you’ll find many customizable features, presets, and quality levels to choose from," Nixxes Software community manager Julian Huijbregts wrote in a PlayStation Blog post. "These include texture quality and filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, field of view, windowed, full screen and exclusive full screen rendering modes, and many other options."

(Image credit: Sony)

The full system requirements are out now, too:

Minimum (720p, 30fps, very low preset):

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD equivalent DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended (1080p, 60fps, medium preset):

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Very High (4K, 60fps, very high preset):

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Amazing Ray Tracing (1440p, 60 fps, or 4K, 30 fps, high ray tracing preset):

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Ultimate Ray Tracing (4K, 60fps, high ray tracing preset):

OS : Windows 10 64-bit 1909

: Windows 10 64-bit 1909 Processor : Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to launch on November 18 and will be available for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).