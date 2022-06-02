PlayStation's Spider-Man is coming to PC

Audio player loading…

This is a big one: Insomniac's PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man is coming to PC. Sony announced this latest PC port in its State of Play event on Thursday, with "Remastered" appended to its title. Even better: the PC port includes PS5 spin-off Miles Morales as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018 and was praised for nailing the character's movement and style. It's in rare company as a truly great comic book game alongside the likes of Batman: Arkham Asylum, and also the best-selling superhero game ever made, despite being a platform exclusive. Now a whole bunch of PC players are going to be able to get their hands on it, too. Here's what I really want to know: how does the web slinging feel on a mouse?

While several of Sony's planned PC ports were teased in advanced, or leaked in the Nvidia GeForce Now database (opens in new tab), this one's a surprise. Spider-Man is Sony Pictures' most treasured character and box office cash cow, so if any first-party Sony game was going to stay a console exclusive, it seemed like it would be this one.

It's out on August 12, 2022.

Correction: This article originally stated that only 2018's Spider-Man was coming to PC, not 2020 spin-off Miles Morales. In fact, it's both. We regret the error.