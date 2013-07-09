Spelunky releasing on PC this August

After more than a year of investigating caves of all shapes and sizes, taking a machete to snakes and avoiding traps that should have stopped working millennia ago, we have finally found Spelunky's PC release date : August 8.

Some of you might be saying, “But wait, didn't Spelunky come out on the PC before the 360?” and yes, you are technically correct. There was a freeware version of the game that came out back in 2009, but it lacked shiny HD graphics, local multiplayer, and other little things that make Spelunky the wonderful cave-diving nightmare that it is. Still, it might be worth checking out before the full-version releases for comparison's sake.

The PC version will release on both GOG and Steam for a yet-to-be-announced price. The game's still $15 on Xbox Live, but there's still a chance we'll see a few dollars knocked off the ticket price during the transition to PC. We've reached out to Spelunky creator Derek Yu and will let you know what we hear back if and when we do.

Update: Derek Yu had confirmed to us that Spelunky will release for $15 on the PC.