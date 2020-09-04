Spectacle shooter Ultrakill is available in Early Access right now

Ultrakill is the well-named retro first-person shooter that Chris Livingston said, "may even be more metal than Doom, especially considering you regain health by showering yourself in your enemies' blood." It's the work of Arsi "Hakita" Patala, brought to us by noted purveyor of 1990s aesthetics New Blood Interactive, and it's just arrived in Early Access.

Buy Ultrakill and you'll get the prelude and the first act, which is called INFINITE HYPERDEATH. That's 15 levels, plus three secret levels, with eight bosses, eight enemy types, four weapons (each of which has four variations), and five difficulty modes to try them out in.

The full game will feature two more acts of 10 levels each, and is expected by the end of 2021, although the Steam page notes, "it could be pushed back to sometime in 2022 in order to make sure the game reaches its full potential."

Right now New Blood's games are on sale on Steam, so you can also save money on Amid Evil, Dusk, Maximum Action, and Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo.