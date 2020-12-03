Someone spent 45 hours building an RTX 3070 gaming PC in Minecraft

Henceforth to be known as a master Minecraft builder, Reddit user AlanGeisse has been using their skills to recreate their very own fantasy PC builds in-game. In the first installation, as exhibited in this hilariously epic flythrough video, it's even possible to swim through the PCs water cooling system—which is pretty amazing.

Unfortunately, their initial post on r/Minecraft didn't gain much traction. But, after spending 45 hours on an even more accurate, higher spec design , complete with an elusive Nvidia RTX 3070 , Alan's finally getting the recognition they deserve.

Speaking with us, Alan explains that, due to unavoidable height limitations associated with building in Minecraft, the scale of this second design ended up at around 2mm per block. And, although there were some inevitable scaling issues due to these restrictions, it still looks pretty darn accurate to us.

Alan graciously divulged how they managed to achieve such an intricate level of accuracy:

"I worked with images of the components in Inkscape to be able to take measurements more easily," Alan tells us. "I used images of the front of the motherboard, ATX schematics to quickly locate screws, and generic ATX AM4 motherboard electronics schematics to measure socket and chipset position."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alan Geisse) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: AlanGeisse)

Alan had actually planned to supe up the design with higher-end PC components like the RTX 3080 , or RTX 3090 ; perhaps even an AMD RX 6800 , or RX 6800 XT . However, their choice of hardware was somewhat stunted by the decision to work within the confines of the Thermaltake V200 TG case. They explained that, since they already had the case in their possession, "it was easier to measure the details." Makes sense: work with what you have. Unfortunately, that also meant larger GPU's like the beastly RTX 3090 simply wouldn't fit—bummer.

Though that is also a cautionary tale for the rest of us. When those cards come into stock again, measure your cases, people.

Still, this second build is even more impressive than the first, and is certainly deserving of all those upvotes. Not to mention, this looks like the only way any of us will be able to get our hands on a 30-Series card, right now, considering the stock shortages.

Sorrow aside, this kind of engineering feat really warms our hearts here at PC Gamer. In fact, the genuine advice Alan extends to potential copy-cats almost brought a tear to my eye.

"What counts is to persevere to the end," says Alan, "a job done in half is worth nothing, a job well done can serve a lot."

This is really good advice in a lot of situations, honestly, not just Minecraft building. And, although Alan humbly admits they are hesitant about doing another build, there is still hope…

"I had not planned to do any other mega-construction in the short term, but I'm thinking about it."