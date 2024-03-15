The best deals in the 2024 Steam Spring Sale

The first big Steam sale of the year is here. The Steam Spring Sale features the biggest discounts we've seen so far on some of our favorite 2023 games, and even a few smaller discounts on brand new games from this year—January mega-hit Palworld among them.

Meanwhile, some of our older favorites are discounted to within an inch of being free: hit the bottom sections of this list for some of the best games you can get for under $25, $10, and $5.

The Steam Spring Sale runs through March 21. While you're deal hunting, check out Epic's Spring Sale, too—Alan Wake 2 is down to $40, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a very generous 100% off.

For even more recommendations, we recently compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration.

Steam Spring Sale: 2024 games

The discounts aren't huge, but some of this year's popular games are already on sale (but not Helldivers 2, sorry).

Steam Spring Sale: The Best of 2023

Here's a selection of sales from last year's cream of the crop, including some of our 2023 GOTY Award winners. If you've been waiting for them to hit just the right discount, this sale might be the time, because a number of them are cheaper than they were in the Steam Winter Sale a few months ago.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Baldur's Gate 3 | $53.99/£44.99 (10% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/game-of-the-year-2023-baldurs-gate-3/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Game of the Year 2023

How much needs to be said about Baldur's Gate 3, really? <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/baldurs-gate-3-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">We awarded it a 97%, our highest review score in years, with Fraser Brown calling it "the greatest RPG I've ever played." This is the same discount as we saw in the Steam Winter Sale—not much, but something!

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336490/Against_the_Storm/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Against the Storm | $19.49/£16.24 (35% off)

This dark fantasy city builder left early access near the end of last year, and earned one of our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/against-the-storm-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">rare over-90% review scores.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/Diablo_IV/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Diablo 4 | $34.99/£29.99 (50% off)

A mix of ultra-gloom dark fantasy adventuring and <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/a-group-of-diablo-4-masterminds-made-a-sorcerer-build-that-zooms-through-dungeons-in-under-2-minutes/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">goofy action RPG theorycrafting. It's had some ups and downs since launch, but we're positive on it. One important note: it's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-US%2Fgames%2Fdiablo-iv" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">coming to Game Pass very soon.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1716740/Starfield/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Starfield | $46.89/£40.19 (33% off)

A slightly larger discount than we saw in the Winter Sale. We're <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/starfields-biggest-issues-cant-be-solved-with-patches-mods-or-expansions/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">not confident patches will bestow Starfield with the Skyrim-like longevity we hoped for, but Bethesda has committed to <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/starfield-promises-all-new-gameplay-options-and-new-survival-mechanics-in-2024/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">new survival mechanics and frequent updates throughout 2024.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/Resident_Evil_4/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Resident Evil 4 | $29.99/£24.73 (25% off)

Capcom took a risk in remaking such a beloved game. What it ended up with is no replacement for the original, Rich said in <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/resident-evil-4-remake-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">his review, but it's still an outstanding tribute to a classic.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774580/STAR_WARS_Jedi_Survivor/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $31.49/£26.99 (55% off)

Respawn did it again with some good Star Warsin' at a time when there's not a lot of good Star Warsin' outside of Andor. Jedi: Survivor is "easily the best modern Star Wars game," as <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Morgan put it. This discount is a 5% improvement on the Winter Sale's 50%.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282100/Remnant_II/?snr=1_7_7_2300_150_1" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Remnant 2 | $29.99/£25.19 (40% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-shooter-2023-remnant-2/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Shooter 2023

A co-op shooter with some genuinely weird locations and bosses—we described one of them as "a giant alien god that can punch through reality"—and distinctive, challenging third-person gun and melee combat. Like the first game, it's best played with friends.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138330/Cyberpunk_2077_Phantom_Liberty/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty | $25.49/£21.24 (15% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-expansion-2023-cyberpunk-2077-phantom-liberty/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Expansion 2023

Cyberpunk's new expansion, which completed the game's redemption arc, is on sale for a modest 15% off. The base game's 50% off as well, or you can grab the two <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/32470/Cyberpunk_2077_Ultimate_Edition/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">in a bundle for 43% off the total.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977170/Jusant/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Jusant | $18.74/£16.86 (25% off)

A lovely climbing game that came out around the same time Starfield and Phantom Liberty were dominating our time and attention, Jusant has been a bit of a sleeper hit. It's also an impressive shift in style for Don't Nod after years of Life Is Strange. This discount is slightly better than the Winter Sale discount.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Street Fighter 6 | $39.59/£32.99 (34% off)

The Yakuza-esque story mode is goofy fun, and the optional simplified controls, new tutorials, and expanded training options are a boon for anyone who's ever wanted to be good at Street Fighter (or at least, understand what it means to be good), but needed some patient tutoring.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/482400/System_Shock/?curator_clanid=1850" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">System Shock | $19.99/£17.49 (50% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-remake-2023-system-shock/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Remake 2023

Looking Glass's original System Shock was often overlooked in favor of its famous successor, and no matter how much you love the classics, it can be hard to go back to its chunky, pre-mouselook interface and grueling, sink-or-swim exploration. Enter Nightdive's <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/system-shock-remake-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">excellent remake. This is a significantly better discount than we saw in last year's Winter Sale.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868140/DAVE_THE_DIVER/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Dave the Diver | $14.99/£12.74 (25% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-design-2023-dave-the-diver/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Design 2023

Dave the Diver was at the heart of a recent <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/indie-game-debate-dave-the-diver/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">debate over whether facts or vibes should determine if a game is "indie" in the first place. Here's my take: Who cares? It's a brilliant videogame adventure that starts as a deceptively simple fishing and restaurant management game, and then spins up into completely unexpected and wonderful places.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1545560/Shadow_Gambit_The_Cursed_Crew/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | $29.99/£26.24 (25% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-stealth-2023-shadow-gambit-the-cursed-crew/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Stealth 2023

A "stealth strategy" game with Pirates of the Caribbean vibes that, fair warning, will <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/shadow-gambit-the-cursed-crew-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">likely lead to the thought "just one more mission, then I'll go to bed... for real this time." We're sad this is the final game from developer Mimimi.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2231450/Pizza_Tower/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Pizza Tower | $13.39/£10.04 (23% off)

One of our favorite games of last year, seriously. It's a "non-stop, absurd, and wonderful slice of speedrunning action," we said in our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/pizza-tower-review-madcap-platforming-at-100mph/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">90% review. This is another slight improvement on the Winter Sale discount.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562430/DREDGE/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Dredge | $17.49/£15.39 (30% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-setting-2023-dredge/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Setting 2023

Fishing and horror? An excellent combo. Explore the murky waters around an odd little island, upgrade your boat, and be careful what you catch. There's more than mackerel and cod in the dark depths, and you may instead haul in some Lovecraftian horrors. A slightly better discount than in the last sale.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1382070/Viewfinder/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Viewfinder | $17.49/£13.99 (30% off)

Take pictures of the environment and then literally paste them into the level geometry to solve puzzles. The sort of playful, meditative indie puzzler with a narrated story we don't get as often as we used to, probably because a mechanic this clever doesn't come around often. Highly recommended in our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/viewfinder-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">87% review.

Steam Spring Sale: Under $25

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1593500/God_of_War/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">God of War | $24.99/£19.99 (50% off)

In 2022, one of the best PlayStation games became one of the best PC games, and now it's the cheapest it's ever been on Steam.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1145360/Hades/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Hades | $12.49/£10.49 (50% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-action-game-2020-hades/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Best Action Game 2020

If you never got around to Supergiant's 2020 insta-classic roguelike, this is the best price we've seen for it. Come for the punchy combat, stay for the messy Greek god drama.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677770/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">The Case of the Golden Idol | $11.69/£11.04 (35% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-story-2022-the-case-of-the-golden-idol/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Story 2022

The lowest price we've seen on a brilliant detective game from a couple years ago. Its "deep and fascinating" story earned it one of our GOTY awards in 2022.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/368260/Marvels_Midnight_Suns/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Marvel's Midnight Suns |$14.99/£12.49 (75% off)

🏆<a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/goty-runner-up-2022-marvels-midnight-suns/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com""> 2022 GOTY Runner-Up

XCOM-maker Firaxis created our favorite recent superhero game, a mix of XCOM's gridded turn-based tactics, deckbuilding, and a friendship sim. It was definitely underloved, and is a steal at this price.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167630/Teardown/?curator_clanid=1850" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Teardown | $22.49/£19.49 (25% off) |🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-sandbox-2022-teardown/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Sandbox 2022

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?"

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1158310/Crusader_Kings_III/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Crusader Kings 3 | $19.99/£16.79 (60% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-strategy-game-2020-crusader-kings-3/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Strategy Game 2020

One of the great strategy games of the 2020s so far, CK3 is "an irrepressible story engine that spits out a constant stream of compelling alt-histories, delightfully infuriating characters and social puzzle," reads our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/crusader-kings-3-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">94% review. This is an even bigger discount than in the last sale.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/632360/Risk_of_Rain_2/?curator_clanid=1850" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Risk of Rain 2 | $12.49/£9.99 (50% off)

An <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/risk-of-rain-2-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">excellent roguelike about fighting hordes of monsters while collecting and combining items to generate increasingly absurd effects. Grab <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24815/Risk_of_Rain_2__Survivors_of_the_Void_Expansion/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">the bundle with the excellent expansion; it's still under $20.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/594650/Hunt_Showdown/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Hunt: Showdown | $13.99/£12.59 (65% off)

This is the same discount as the last sale, the cheapest Hunt usually gets ($11.39 is the record). It's still <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/hunt-showdown-is-5-years-old-and-its-still-the-most-interesting-fps-in-gaming/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">one of the most interesting FPSes in gaming right now. Other extraction shooters (and other shooters in general) should take note.

Steam Spring Sale: Under $10

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/367520/Hollow_Knight/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Hollow Knight | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off)

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will come out eventually. In the meantime, seven-and-a-half bucks is a low price to pay to find out why fans of this 2017 metroidvania are so hyped for the follow-up.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/757310/Sable/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Sable | $8.74/£7.34 (65% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-narrative-2021-sable/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Narrative 2021

One of the coolest-looking games of the 2020s so far at its lowest price yet. Sable won our Best Narrative award in 2021 for its coming-of-age story about a rite of passage in an otherworldly desert.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1205520/Pentiment/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Pentiment | $9.99/£7.49 (50% off)

Obsidian went in a surprising direction for this 2022 gem. Instead of the usual sci-fi or fantasy RPG, it's a narrative-focused game set in the 16th century, and <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/pentiment-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">it's great. This is its lowest price yet.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1371720/Card_Shark/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Card Shark | $9.99/£8.37 (50% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-design-2022-card-shark/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Design 2022

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/2379780/Balatro/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Balatro is all the rage right now, but here's another great adaptation of a casino card game: Card Shark isn't about playing cards so much as it is about cheating at cards.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574580/Strange_Horticulture/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Strange Horticulture | $7.99/£6.74 (50% off)

🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-puzzle-game-2022-strange-horticulture/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Puzzle Game 2022

Inheriting a plant shop where nothing is labeled sounds stressful, but it's actually a wonderful combination of cozy and spooky thanks to fascinatingly odd customers, and a cat you can pet.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1155970/Roadwarden/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Roadwarden | $5.49/£4.14 (50% off)

This beautiful classic text adventure gives you 40 days to solve a mystery and complete your mission in a world full of dangerous animals and manipulative locals. It's "the first text adventure I enjoyed as much as a good book," <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/roadwarden-is-the-first-text-adventure-i-enjoyed-as-much-as-a-good-book/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">said Lauren.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/292030/The_Witcher_3_Wild_Hunt/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $9.99 / £6.24 (75% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-singleplayer-2015-the-witcher-3-wild-hunt/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Singleplayer 2015

The big ray tracing update to The Witcher 3 had a bit of a rocky rollout last year, but <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/i-can-finally-enjoy-the-witcher-3-again-now-that-theyve-fixed-the-grass-shadows/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">things got better, and this is almost as big as the discount gets on it. (The max we've seen is 80% off.)

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1637320/Dome_Keeper/?curator_clanid=1850" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Dome Keeper | $8.99/£7.49 (50% off)

A pixel art roguelike that has you constantly focusing in two directions: down to collect precious resources, and up to defend your vulnerable glass dome from alien invaders. Keep up the frantic pace, mining during the peaceful minute or so between attacks on your fragile snow globe, and see how long you can fend them off.

Steam Spring Sale: Under $5

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717510/Time_on_Frog_Island/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Time on Frog Island | $4.99/£3.87 (75% off)

If you have time to spend some time on Time on Frog Island, we think it'll be worth that time: we heartily recommended the charming trading game in our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/time-on-frog-island-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">83% review.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794680/Vampire_Survivors/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Vampire Survivors | $3.99/£3.19 (20% off)

🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-roguelike-2022-vampire-survivors/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Roguelike 2022

In 2022, we <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/vampire-survivors-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">called Vampire Survivors "one of the best deals you can get on PC" at its full price... $4.99. Now it's an even bester deal. If you want to splurge, there's a bundle that contains <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28346/Vampire_Survivors_Game__All_DLC__OST_Bundle/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">all of the DLC released so far for $9.23.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/501300/What_Remains_of_Edith_Finch/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">What Remains of Edith Finch | $4.99/£3.99 (75% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-story-2017-what-remains-of-edith-finch/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Story 2017

If for some reason you still haven't played this wonderful, magical, heart-wrenching adventure, now's the time. Buy it, play it in an evening, thank us later.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282730/Loop_Hero/?curator_clanid=1850" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Loop Hero | $4.94/£4.22 (67% off) | 🏆 <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/best-design-2021-loop-hero/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"">Best Design 2021

The Vampire Survivors of 2021, in the sense that it's an inexpensive game that it's easy to devote way more time to than you ever thought you would.

<a href="https://store.steampowered.com/app/367500/Dragons_Dogma_Dark_Arisen/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" target="_blank">Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen | $4.79/£3.83 (84% off)

A steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016, and is getting a sequel very soon: Dragon's Dogma 2 is out March 21, and we're pretty excited about it.

Steam Spring Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

Perhaps in anticipation of its upcoming DLC, Elden Ring is sadly not discounted in this sale. The rest of our last 10 Game of the Year winners are, though. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.