Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 16, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

DeathSprint 66

Release:‌ September 12

Developer:‌ Sumo Digital

The thing about racing games is there's usually not much death and violence in them. Deathsprint 66 is here to change that; its developers have even gone so far as to put "death" in its name. It's a dystopian sci-fi racer where you race as an on foot Clone Jockey, but don't worry because these CJs can run extremely fast. The problem is, they can run extremely fast into the various obstacles strewn across the neon-lit circuits, including spikes and meat grinders. It's a gorgeous thing to see in action, blending the psychedelic futurism of WipeOut and the relentless bloodiness of Road Redemption. In addition to a singleplayer story mode there's also eight-player online PvP.

Nocturnals

Release:‌ September 13

Developer:‌ Cowboy Toad Games

Nocturnals is a choice driven narrative game about a couple coping in the aftermath of an apocalypse. In addition to exploration and puzzle-solving in the melancholy ruins of Ruddleside, you'll also need to carefully navigate the relationship between Ted and Diego, with each major decision affecting Ted's personality and, as a result, how he interacts with his partner. Nocturnals is a short filmic game created, in the words of its developer, "as my version of a love letter to my partner".

I Am Your Beast

Release:‌ September 10

Developers:‌ Strange Scaffold



From the creators of sicko classics like Life Eater, Clickolding and (perhaps most famously) El Paso Elsewhere, comes a twitch FPS about fleeing from / taking the fight to nothing less than the military-industrial complex itself. Set across a series of mini-sandboxes, I Am Your Beast has a big focus on balletic kill chains and classic action film fluidity, which is probably why it reminded Tyler of Hotline Miami. I guess the other obvious references would be John Wick, Superhot, and that recent game about kicking things to death (with style).

Devil's Hideout

Release:‌ September 11

Developer:‌ Cosmic Void

I had almost forgotten that brief spell in the early '90s when devs were trying to make pixel art look photorealistic. Devil's Hideout is a horror point 'n' click adventure channelling that gritty pixel style, and I absolutely love looking at it. As for what the game's about: protagonist Lauren learns that her presumed dead sister is actually alive, and when she sets out to find her and solve the mystery of her disappearance, cultists get involved and the shit inevitably hits the fan. Set in a dank old hospital and the shady town surrounding it, Devil's Hideout is fully voiced and ready to scare you with occult paranoia and impenetrable puzzles alike.

TCG Card Shop Simulator

Release:‌ September 15

Developer:‌ OPNeon Games

There has never been a lack of simulator games on Steam but lately there's been an influx of retail sims that all basically look the same, except in one you might be running a newsagent, in another a fish shop, in another... I dunno, hamsters. This latest retail sim has you running a TCG shop, which means you get to unbox cards, display cards, admire cards, and—most importantly—host little card tournaments in your outlet. This comes with risks, namely the odd smelly customer, but don't worry because you can spray them with deodorant. I'm not sure if you can bash thieves to a pulp in this, like you can in a lot of other retail sims, but spraying stinky guys may be even more satisfying.