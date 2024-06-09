I Am Your Beast looks sort of like a 3D Hotline Miami
The upcoming shooter is described as a "lightning-quick hunt-the-hunters action fantasy."
Indie studio Strange Scaffold's motto is "Better, Faster, Cheaper, and Healthier." Two of those are subjective, but I can say for sure that the developer is quantifiably living up to the "faster" and "cheaper" parts of its mantra. Less than a year after releasing Max Payne-inspired shooter El Paso: Elsewhere, it announced a new "short form" FPS called I Am Your Beast at today's PC Gaming Show.
This one is less Max Payne, more Hotline Miami, although it's 3D and takes place outdoors in the Alaskan wilderness. I mention the top-down indie classic because of I Am Your Beast's emphasis on chaining together rapid takedowns, as well as the driving beat urging its hero forward.
In I Am Your Beast, we'll "infinitely combine different traversal mechanics, weapons, situations, and more" in a "lightning-quick hunt-the-hunters action fantasy," says the studio.
In the trailer shown at the PC Gaming Show, embedded above, we see hero Alphonse Harding stalking, shooting, knifing, and gun-boomeranging a series of isolated guards. (I'm using "gun-boomeranging" to describe throwing your gun at someone's head and then catching it when it bounces back.)
I Am Your Beast also slightly reminds me of a lesser known indie shooter, a personal fav called Lovely Planet, whose creator is working on a new prototype which also emphasizes rapidly and rhythmically taking out scattered assailants.
I Am Your Beast will be out on Steam later this year.
