Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 8, 2024)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.
Pomberito
Steam page
Release: June 25
Developer: Lara the Pitbull
Pomberito is a first-person narrative-driven horror game set in rural Argentina. It follows the daily life of a farmer toiling on a remote property, whose plot of land appears to be haunted by a Pombero: a hairy, "mythical humanoid creature of small stature" according to its Wikipedia entry. As offputting as that may be, a farmer cannot neglect their duties, nor can they let any Pombero get in the way of a good yield. The game comprises five "micro-episodes" which can culminate in four distinct endings, and is definitely one for horror enthusiasts who prefer suspense and psychological discomfort over pedal-to-the-metal gore.
Kingdom, Dungeon, and Hero
Steam page
Release: July 2
Developer: Kraken Studios
Kingdom, Dungeon and Hero is one of those richly complicated hex-based military strategy games that can only exist on PC. The turn-based politicking takes place on a map that can host up to 50 kingdoms, and in addition to the prickly army building and warfare planning, there's also resource gathering and management, and no small amount of diplomacy. While the interface looks streamlined and modern (as streamlined as these things can get) the map itself is charmingly reminiscent of PC games from the days of yore, by which I mean, the mid '90s.
Retale
Steam page
Release: July 4
Developers: Grocery Guys
Retale follows the travails of a retail worker in a big, fluoro-lit, boomer-abundant department store. Played from a top-down perspective, it mirrors the frantic pace of Overcooked!, though Retale is single-player only and a lot more caustic. For instance, keeping customers happy via careful, receptive listening to complaints is definitely one way to go about your job, but throwing a box at them is another (more enjoyable) way. Success can come in many and varied forms! For the most part you'll be doing what you're employed to do: stacking shelves, but you'll need to hone your build if you want to get Employee of the Month.
SpaceCraft Brawl
Steam page
Release: July 1
Developer: ruploz
Launched into Early Access last week, SpaceCraft Brawl is a game about creating your own spaceships and then pitting them against other player's creations. The grid-based creation workshop allows for endless tinkering with form factor, weaponry, shields and movement, but there's a bunch of pre-existing designs if you're not into building. Which, to be honest, would seem to be missing the point, because SpaceCraft Brawl is all about the fun of seeing if your meticulously constructed (or flat out bizarre) creations can stand a chance in battle. There are a bunch of different weapons and abilities (with more to come down the line) and a map editor too. The Early Access period doesn't have a specified time frame, but there seems to be plenty to sink your teeth into already.
Angelstruck
Steam page
Release: July 6
Developer: Feral Paw
Angelstruck is a slick, bullet hell schmup roguelite in a dark fantasy skin. The much put-upon protagonist moves left and right as waves of flying enemies descent upon them, with respite from the relentless pace coming in the form of random power-ups. These boons can—in the spirit of the genre—dramatically change the trajectory of a run, and synergizing abilities can lead to utterly broken runs. Definitely good Steam Deck fodder.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.