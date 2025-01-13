Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 13, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

S4U: Citypunk 2011 And Love Punch

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 9

Developer:‌ U0U Games

S4U is a text-based narrative game set in the far distant past of 2011. Like Hypnospace Outlaw, it's one of those games that takes place on a fictional PC desktop. Protagonist Miki works as a point of contact for her employer, an architecture firm, and it's partially your job to field inquiries. But you'll also be interacting with other software, engaging in non-work conversations of a much more personal nature, working on architectural blueprints, and even meeting up with people IRL. It's a gorgeous looking thing, evoking a not-too-distant past that already feels like a completely different world.

Reviver

Reviver - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ January 9

Developer:‌ Cotton Game

Reviver is a narrative puzzle game with meticulously detailed hand-drawn art. It follows the entire life of its two main characters, Carlos and Felicia. While puzzle solving is a huge element (there are over 50 puzzles to complete), the decisions you make throughout will affect the relationship between these protagonists too. Reviver comes from the same studio who brought us Sunset Hills, a similarly atmospheric narrative-puzzler.

Freedom Wars Remastered

FREEDOM WARS REMASTERED — Launch Trailer - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 10

Developers:‌ Dimps Corporation



Freedom Wars originally released for the PlayStation Vita in 2014 and was hugely popular in Japan (as far as Vita games went, anyway). It's a third-person action RPG with Monster Hunter trappings, though its sci-fi setting kinda puts it closer to something like God Eater. Freedom Wars has a reputation for being a little tonally bonkers, and while I'd definitely recommend playing it, you should probably go into this with its handheld origins front of mind. Still, in addition to being a much smoother and sharper experience, this remaster also overhauls the weapon crafting system and adds some more difficulty options.

Sea Fantasy

【Final Trailer】Sea Fantasy - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 7

Developer:‌ Metasla

How can you pass up a 16-bit style RPG centred entirely around fishing? Sea Fantasy is exactly that: you roam a pleasant open world looking for great fishing spots in your pursuit of "SeaAZ"—which are basically fish. There's also puzzle-centric dungeon crawling and fishing rod crafting. Most enticing is the promise that this is not a "peaceful" fishing game. No: this is a tense, dramatic, nail-biting fishing game with apocalyptic undertones.

Cursed Digicam

Cursed Digicam trailer - YouTube

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ January 10

Developer:‌ Chilla's Art

Chilla's Art strikes again with another single-sitting horror experience. As the name implies, this is about a "cursed digital camera" that "captures ghosts from a strange website". If you capture a photo of a spirit, uploading it to a mysterious website will liberate them. As peaceful as that sounds, I've got a strong feeling that something really bad will happen in Cursed Digicam.