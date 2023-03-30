Chitin is one of the many materials you'll need during your time with Smalland: Survive the Wilds. Unlike Smalland flint (opens in new tab), you can find chitin much closer to your original spawn point, though you'll need to kill a particular insect to get it, so it's well worth taking the time to craft some better armor before you take it on.

You'll need chitin to upgrade vital tools, such as the Crude Hatchet, so you can then farm even tougher or rarer materials and resources. You need all the help you can get when you're tiny, so this guide should help set you on the right path. Here's where to get chitin in Smalland: Survive the Wilds.

Where to get Smalland chitin

The location where I found Sawyer Beetles. (Image credit: Merge Games)

Once you leave the immediate starting area, you can head southwest, towards the beach where flint is easily found. Before you reach here, there's an area where it's easy to find Sawyer Beetles, the red-shelled insects that drop Smalland chitin.

These guys are pretty tough, and they can hit pretty hard too. Your best bet is to use either a club or a sword, but whichever you choose, the beetle will take quite a few hits to bring down, so you'll need to be patient. You can easily avoid its attacks, too, by circling around to one side or jumping as it's about to strike. Just be careful you don't run into other aggressive insects while you're fighting it as you'll make things much more difficult.

If you're struggling, an alternative option is to set the world to peaceful, hit the beetle once, and then run around until it loses interest. Then keep repeating until it's dead. Whichever way you go about it, once you've taken it out, you can loot the chitin from the corpse.