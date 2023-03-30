Where to get chitin in Smalland: Survive the Wilds

By Sarah James
published

A specific insect drops this material.

Smalland chitin - the character is stood in a wooded area next to a red sawyer beetle
(Image credit: Merge Games)

Chitin is one of the many materials you'll need during your time with Smalland: Survive the Wilds. Unlike Smalland flint (opens in new tab), you can find chitin much closer to your original spawn point, though you'll need to kill a particular insect to get it, so it's well worth taking the time to craft some better armor before you take it on.

You'll need chitin to upgrade vital tools, such as the Crude Hatchet, so you can then farm even tougher or rarer materials and resources. You need all the help you can get when you're tiny, so this guide should help set you on the right path. Here's where to get chitin in Smalland: Survive the Wilds. 

Where to get Smalland chitin 

Smalland chitin

The location where I found Sawyer Beetles. (Image credit: Merge Games)

Once you leave the immediate starting area, you can head southwest, towards the beach where flint is easily found. Before you reach here, there's an area where it's easy to find Sawyer Beetles, the red-shelled insects that drop Smalland chitin.

These guys are pretty tough, and they can hit pretty hard too. Your best bet is to use either a club or a sword, but whichever you choose, the beetle will take quite a few hits to bring down, so you'll need to be patient. You can easily avoid its attacks, too, by circling around to one side or jumping as it's about to strike. Just be careful you don't run into other aggressive insects while you're fighting it as you'll make things much more difficult.

If you're struggling, an alternative option is to set the world to peaceful, hit the beetle once, and then run around until it loses interest. Then keep repeating until it's dead. Whichever way you go about it, once you've taken it out, you can loot the chitin from the corpse.

Sarah James
Sarah James
Guides Writer

Sarah started as a freelance writer in 2018, writing for PCGamesN, TechRadar, GamingBible, Red Bull Gaming and more. In 2021, she was offered a full-time position on the PC Gamer team where she takes every possible opportunity to talk about World of Warcraft and Elden Ring. When not writing guides, most of her spare time is spent in Azeroth—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.

See comments