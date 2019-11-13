Score this Destiny 2 themed Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse for only $35 on Amazon

Today's cheap gaming mouse deal comes to us from Amazon. The Destiny 2 Edition Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse is currently on sale for $34.99, over 50 percent off its normal retail price. The DeathAdder Elite is number two on our best gaming mouse list, so you know you're investing in a good 'un here. In fact, the only difference between the Destiny 2 Edition of the DeathAdder Elite and the version on our list is purely cosmetic. They're otherwise identical, right down to responsiveness, scroll wheel, switches, and shape.

The DeathAdder Elite utilises a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and has a pleasant ergonomic form-factor that's very comfortable to use, making for a great-feeling mouse for all grip and hand sizes. Meanwhile, the generously sized thumb buttons, design, and near-flawless tracking make this a must-have mouse, especially at only $35. You really can't do much better than that (unless you pair it with a Destiny 2-themed keyboard, I suppose). It'd certainly look very snazzy next to the best gaming keyboard.

If you play Destiny 2 on PC, you might appreciate seeing the iconic tricorn logo and color scheme swap from Razer's usual gamer green to the Bungie franchise's cool white. Don't worry though, you can still change the hue on the mouse wheel if you're so inclined.

If now isn't quite the right time, we'll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals around November to help you upgrade your rig for less. We'll also have other gaming keyboard and mouse deals if this one doesn't do it for you.