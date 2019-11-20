Score one of these budget gaming laptops from Dell for $800, while stocks last

Dell's got a great deal on a couple of budget gaming laptops for under $800. We found this Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is on sale for $800, $350 in savings, along with a Dell G7 15 gaming laptop for the same price.

This G3 15 gaming laptop has got a 9th Gen i5-9300H CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and it's powered by a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Not a bad build if you're looking to play most games on medium presets. We would have loved to at least 16GB of RAM, but for $800 it's not a bad laptop for a student gamer with a smaller budget to work with.

The G7 15 laptop is a bit of an older laptop with an 8th Gen i7-8750H, 16GB RAM, with 128GB SSD and 1 TB HDD storage. Its got a GTX 1060 graphics card, which is a little out of date, but still powerful enough for most games. This would be a better choice if you plan on doing more work than play, with the extra RAM and storage space making a difference.

Dell's offering an additional $50 with coupon code 50OFF699 once you're ready to check out go along with both of the laptops' instant savings.

