Save up to 31% on Alienware’s Aurora gaming desktops right now

Alienware desktops have been a hallmark of the PC gaming brand for more than a decade, representing top-tier gaming PCs with occasionally astronomical prices. However, this Black Friday sale from Alienware is providing us with deals on some of the best gaming PCs for as little as $949. We’ll be highlighting a few of our favorites in this roundup that we think are worthy of your attention. But with a total of nine different Aurora models being offered, there are plenty of options depending on your budget, or what type of performance you’re looking for.

At the lower end of the spectrum, we have a configuration of Alienware Aurora R8 available for $949 ($300 off). This model comes equipped with a GTX 1660 Ti and an i5-9400 which makes it the perfect mid-tier gaming machine, especially if you’re targeting 1080p resolutions. While you’re not likely to get spectacular framerates on anything higher than that, the 16GB of DDR4 RAM and sizable 512GB SSD enable this machine to push well past 60 FPS at lower resolutions.

Our goldilocks pick for this sale shares the same Aurora R8 form factor but with some more robust specs. This configuration of the Aurora R8 is available for $1,449 ($655 off) and represents a generous improvement in performance thanks to its RTX 2080 GPU. While this does feature an older, 8th gen Intel CPU the i7-8700 still provides more than enough power to push consistent framerates at 1440p. This configuration also features 16GB of HyperX Fury Ram and 1TB of SATA storage in addition to a 256GB SSD. A rig of this caliber could potentially stretch into the realm of 4K gaming, but not without dialing back in the graphics settings considerably.

Last on our list we have the brand spanking new Alienware Aurora R9, available for $1,799 ($440 off). This new form factor represents the latest step in Alienware’s march to a cleaner, more refined aesthetic and it really works. This desktop has more than enough power to run modern games at 4k and look good doing it. Featuring an RTX 2070 Super and an unlocked i9-9700K processor, this rig is looking beyond the horizon for games that can truly challenge its beastly hardware. This configuration also has more than enough space for your games and all of their cousins with a 1TB M.2 SSD backed up by a conventional 1TB SATA SSD.

Alienware gaming desktop deals

Alienware Aurora R8| $949 at Dell | Was $1249

This version of the Aurora R8 features a 1660Ti and a 9th Gen intel processor for high-end 1080p gaming. While you can get 1660 Ti builds a little cheaper, this is good value.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R8| $1,699 at Dell | Was $2099

Loaded with and RTX 2080, this configuration of the Aurora R8 is more than up to the task of gaming at 1440p, even with its older 8th gen Intel CPU. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R9| $1,799 at Dell | Was $2239

The brand new Aurora R9 features a sleek new form factor and an RTX 2070 Super under the hood, paired with an unlocked 9700K Intel processor. Pricy for a 2070, but a great PC to have.View Deal

The specs on these models may vary slightly, but there are a couple of things they all have in common. They all feature a one-year on-site service warranty courtesy of Dell as well as a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC, giving you immediate access to titles like The Outer Worlds and Gears of War 5.

While Alienware is certainly offering a broad variety of configurations based on the type of performance you’re looking for, you may want to check out some of our best Black Friday PC gaming deals if you’re not in love with the Alienware aesthetic.