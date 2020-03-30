Save over $70 on this crazy fast 144Hz Acer Nitro gaming monitor

Need a speedy gaming monitor with Freesync? Newegg has got a deal on a 27" Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $299. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this 1440p zero-frame bezel display for the last couple of months.

This 27-inch gaming monitor retails around $369, but we've seen the price drop to just under $299 before shooting back up the last few months at different retailers. The Acer Nitro uses a 1440p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time—a good monitor in that speed/resolution sweet spot so sought after by PC gamers.

If you play competitive games like Call of Duty: Warzone, you know how much seeing your gameplay stutter could stop you in your tracks. Luckily, the VG270U uses AMD's Freesync tech that allows for some silky smooth gaming. It also uses Black Boost screen tech that gives more detail in darker areas when gaming, so you're left playing in the dark, as the devs intended, in games like Resident Evil 3 Remake.