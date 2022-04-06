Save $800 on this RTX 3080-powered gaming desktop

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is one of the best gaming PCs (opens in new tab) you can buy, and right now the Aurora R10 is $1,960 at Dell.com (opens in new tab), $810 off its MSRP. The best part is there isn't much lead time on the order, so you can be playing Elden Ring (opens in new tab) or Lego Star Wars (opens in new tab) as early as next week.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X backed up by 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and, of course, the star of the show, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (opens in new tab). It's currently the all-around best GPU out there, and it's cheaper to buy the system than a 3080 on its own right now (opens in new tab).

On the storage front, you get a 1TB NVMe SSD for your money, which gives you a decent amount of space to start with. NVMe SSDs are pretty pricey, so it's nice to see this instead of 512GB SSD, which we've seen in a lot in recent laptop and desktop deals.

The Aurora R10 comes in the 'love it or hate it' Dark Side of the Moon chassis, which runs a bit loud, so invest in a good gaming headset (opens in new tab). We like that the Ryzen Edition of the R10 uses quad 10mm copper heat pipes for better overall cooling, though.

There are a bunch of USB ports (3 x USB 3.2, 6 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB Type-C), so you shouldn't have to unplug a webcam or controller or VR headset sensor to find a spot for your phone charging cable.

Empty list

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | RTX 3080 |AMD Ryzen 7 5800X |16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,769 $1,960 at Dell (save $810) (opens in new tab)

This Ryzen Edition Aurora R10 will give you the speed and power you want in a gaming desktop. This is assuming you're okay with the spaceship design and the fact that these things can get loud.

This sale at Dell is going to end in about a day. For more, check out the review (opens in new tab) of an all-AMD version of the R10 we checked out last year.