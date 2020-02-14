Save $750 on an Alienware RTX 2070-powered laptop with this killer deal

Dell is celebrating this Presidents Day the best way they know how, by offering deep discounts on a ton of gaming hardware. But today's best gaming laptop deal is the powerful Alienware m17 with an RTX 2070 8GB graphics card (Max-Q), an i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 256GB SSD/1TB (+8GB SSHD) hybrid drive, and a 1440p display for $1,499.

That's a massive $750 off this very pricey system, a solid 30 percent saved, which makes this a genuinely good deal. It's a great system that's roughly over 5 lbs. and packs a ton of horsepower. The 17-inch 1440p TN display with a 120Hz refresh rate works well for competitive games like Street Fighter V or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The only caveat is that the Max-Q design of the 2070 graphics card means slower performance than what you would normally get with a regular 2070, but it's still a beast of a laptop packed into a deceptively small frame.

With all the money you saved, you should consider looking at some of the best gaming mice or even a fancy new wireless gaming headset to go with your new laptop. Dell is also offering free shipping on this laptop, but the deal won't last forever—at the time of this writing, it's already been 78 percent claimed. If you've been looking to upgrade for a while, now's a good time to do that.