Save $70 on a Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle at Best Buy

Best Buy's not waiting until Black Friday to let loose some killer deals prior to the big day. They have got an excellent price on a Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle that includes a gaming headset, mouse and keyboard for only $90. That's $70 off the normal price of the bundle and still way cheaper than picking these items up on their own.

The bundle includes the K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard, Void Pro Stereo Gaming Headset, Harpoon RGB PRO gaming mouse, and of course the MM100 Gaming Mouse Pad. Separately, this gaming hardware could cost around $160 dollars depending on the retailer. The Void Pro Stereo gaming headset alone is currently $60 on sale, so for an extra $30 you're getting a decent gaming keyboard, mouse and mouse pad

The headset has comfy memory foam pads and solid sound. The Harpoon is a 12,000 DPI, lightweight gaming mouse, and the K55 RGB keyboard uses six programmable macro keys and fancy RGB lighting. Not a bad bargain if you're looking for something to compliment your newly-built desktop but a little tight on cash. Lastly, each of these items plays nicely with Corsair's iCue software to manage the RGB lightning and sound profiles for the headset.

Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle|$89.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

This bundle is a great PC gaming starter kit that includes the Corsair Void Pro, Harpoon RGB gaming mouse, K55 RGB gaming keyboard and MM100 gaming mouse pad at a super low price. View Deal

