Save $68 on our favorite wireless gaming mouse, Logitech's G502 Lightspeed

From our vantage point, the best wireless gaming mouse is Logitech's 502 Lightspeed. It's on the pricier side, though, usually listing at $149.99. However, if you're willing to try your luck with a refurbished unit, you can save a big chunk of change.

It's on sale at Woot (owned by Amazon) for $81.99. That's $68 below its list price, and yes, a new unit does actually sell for the full MSRP fairly often. Looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel (an excellent resource for investigating if a discount is an actual deal), Amazon had it listed for $149.99 from the middle of May until this past weekend (it's currently on sale for $123.99).

Save on the best wireless gaming mouse Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse (Refurbished) | $149.99 $81.99 at Woot (save $68)

This is our top choice among wireless gaming mice because it performs really well and is comfortable to use for long stretches. If you're okay trying your luck with a refurb (Woot offers a 90-day warranty), you can nab one at a deep discount.View Deal

Buying refurbished is always a roll of the dice, so that is something to keep in mind. Woot's description of what qualifies as a refurb is "everything from buyer's remorse returns and products whose defects have been repaired by the pros, to damaged packaging and discontinued items."

You can look around the web and found complaints about the G502 developing a double-click issue. For what it's worth, this is not something I've encountered on my G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB, which I've been using as my daily driver going on four years now (I purchased it in November 2017). If you do pull the trigger, Woot gives you a 90-day warranty to stress test it.

The latest version of the G502 Lightspeed that is being offered here sports an upgraded Hero sensor with a 25,000 DPI, up from the 16K sensor in the model we reviewed a couple of years ago. It also has 11 programmable buttons and a hyper-fast scroll wheel that you can configure to scroll in steps or free-spin (I find the latter is super handy when scrolling long websites). And of course RGB lighting is part of the package.

Summed up, this is an exceptional gaming mouse at a fantastic price.