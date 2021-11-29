Save $580 on this Alienware Cyber Monday gaming PC deal packing an RTX 3080

We're entering the final stretch of the deals marathon, and this is where we see manufacturers dig deep into their reserves to triumphantly make it across the finishing line with one last burst of deals energy. That's exactly what Dell has done here with its Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, unleashing this RTX 3080-packing Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC with a stonking $580 saving on its normal retail price.

The headline act here is obviously the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which will take whatever games you've got your heart set on and render them smoothly at the highest possible settings all the way up to 4K. It's a great graphics card. In fact, it's the best card around in terms of bang for your buck, absolutely no question. You just need to make sure that the rest of the system is up to the task of keeping that GPU fed, and that's exactly what Dell has done here.

In case you didn't spot it in the name, this is the Ryzen Edition of the Aurora, which means that it calls on the architectural prowess of AMD's awesome Zen 3 to provide raw processing power. Specifically, you're looking at the Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, which is a 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse that has a Max Boost clock of 4.7GHz. This was essentially the best chip you could buy for gaming until Intel released its Alder Lake chips a month ago (well the unlocked Ryzen 9 5900X was, but you get the idea), and it's still an incredible processor after the fact.

Dell has built a strong foundation for that CPU and graphics card by packing in 32GB of DDR4 3466MHz memory, which is above and beyond what you'd expect in a gaming machine, even a high-end behemoth like this. It means you won't have to look at upgrading for a long, long time. The 1TB NVMe SSD means you've got plenty of room for your games as well—although you may need to throw some more storage at it later down the line.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,289.99 Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,289.99 $2,699.99 at Dell (save $580)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is the graphics card every PC gamer wants, and this is one of the best ways of getting it. Backed up by a powerful CPU in the form of the Ryzen 9 5900 and with 32GB of RAM to call its own, this is the kind of gaming PC dreams are made of.

You also get support for Wi-Fi 6 and of course wired ethernet to ensure that you can make the most of your internet connection, with Bluetooth 5.1 thrown in for good measure too. This machine also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so no need to mess around with Windows upgrader to get the machine bang up to date.

All of this is housed in Alienware's distinctive Legend chassis, which certainly will make you stand out from the crowd. The RGB is actually fairly understated and it makes the machine look less like a toy than some earlier models did. Upgrading is a mostly tool-free experience too, featuring a neat swing-out system for the power supply to keep everything tidy and compact inside.

Given that the whole Black Friday weekend is coming to a close, this really could be one of the last opportunities to grab a decent RTX 3080 gaming PC at a reduced price.