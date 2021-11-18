Save $40 on our favorite gaming keyboard right now

Our favorite gaming keyboard is $40 off on Amazon in advance of Black Friday. The Corsair K100 offers a variety of custom RGB settings, macro key uses, and an overall solid build. The only thing we could knock it for was the price. Now, that's not a problem.

At $40 off, the Corsair K100 comes to $189.99, which is where it's been for about a month. Earlier this year, it mostly sat at $229.99, but very briefly dipped to $176.94 in July. This isn't quite the lowest it's been this year, then, and it could go lower when we get even closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still a great price for this keyboard.

This keyboard has a full-size layout, which means you'll have a numpad and six extra customizable keys. If you don't have the room on your desk for it or the need for all those extra keys, this might not be the choice for you. The programmable keys can link up with Elgato's Stream Deck software to control various things like launching apps and running scripts, so the space it takes up might be worth it for the functionality.

Corsair K100 RGB Optical Corsair K100 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB | $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Top of our best gaming keyboards, this opto-mechanical wonder is super responsive, and nicely premium when it comes to build quality. For under $100 it's certainly worth a look, though you'll have to get both Elgato and iCue softwares to make it work. Still, the only other downside was the price. Not so much right now.

All of those keys use Corsair's proprietary OPX optical switches, which essentially means your key presses will be recognized slightly faster and with less pressure than traditional mechanical switches. The switches are designed for fast responses in games with a light 45g actuation force. In his review of the keyboard, Alan commented on how this could mess with your gaming (accidental button presses), but said that "after a week of use though, it feels incredible to work and play with." If you currently have a mechanical keyboard, these keys will resemble Cherry MX Reds in their linear action. You won't feel a bump when pressing the keys. Keyboard feel is incredibly subjective, but I know that as someone who types for a living, linear is a nice way to keep up with my speedy writing.

The keyboard has RGB underneath all the keys and on the sides of the unit, should you like keyboards that resemble Christmas trees. Using Corsair's iCue software, you can change the colors and create effects like one that sends out a rainbow ripple with each keystroke. All of these options can be controlled through the software or the dedicated wheel on the top left of the keyboard. Rotating it will control the brightness of the RGB LEDs and clicking it will cycle through modes.

All of these features, including a solid build quality, put the Corsair K100 at the top in our list of the best gaming keyboards. There are cheaper options out there, but none of them offer quite this much. Minimalists look elsewhere, this is a fantastic choice if you use your keyboard like a Swiss Army Knife.