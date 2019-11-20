Save $300 on this ASUS ROG gaming desktop ahead of Black Friday today at Newegg

If you've been biding your time for Black Friday savings, your ship has finally come in. Today you can grab an awesome ASUS ROG gaming desktop from Newegg for $1,149.99 ($300 off). In addition to saving a hot bundle of cash, grabbing this high-end, AMD-centric desktop will also snag you a free 3 months of Xbox game pass for PC, as well as a code that you can redeem for a free copy of The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3.

The hardware this PC comes equipped with makes it an ideal candidate for high-level 1440p gaming. Packing an RTX 2060 super backed up with an AMD 3700X and 16GB of DDR4 memory, there are few titles that will present much of a challenge to this beast. A 512GB SSD provides you with ample storage and quick transfer speeds.

Gaming desktop deal

ASUS ROG GL10DH Gaming Desktop | $1,149 at Newegg (save $300)

The ASUS ROG GL10DH is an excellent 1440p gaming desktop powered by an RTX 2060 Super and a Ryzen 7 3700X. All of this comes packaged in a slick RGB-enabled case with a tempered glass side panel. View Deal

The sum total of these components is only a couple hundred less than the MSRP, which is rare for a pre-built PC. While building your own PC will almost always be cheaper, the freebies included with this desktop along with a generous 2-year warranty from ASUS makes it a tempting offer indeed.

If you'd like to try your hand at building your own PC, our gaming PC build guide will help you get started off on the right foot. But if you're not the DIY type, make sure to check out our collection of the best Black Friday deals for more savings on pre-built systems.