Save $230 on this Ryzen gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Now that we're all stuck at home, we have an added excuse to spend more time playing games—it helps keep us sane. If your PC is up to the task, that is. If not, then check out this deal for SkyTech's Blaze II desktop.

It's on sale at Newegg for $1,049.99, which is $230 below its list price. What that gets you is a Ryzen 5 3600 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM, a 500GB solid state drive, and a 550W power supply (80+ Bronze certified).

As is often the case with prebuilt configurations, you can build your own for around the same money. I priced out a similar DIY setup, and including the cost of Windows 10 I came to right around the same price before factoring in a case, keyboard, and mouse. Adding those would make my build a bit more expensive, although I'm sure you could shop around for sales and come in a tad lower if you wanted to.

Overall, this is a good deal for a prebuilt gaming PC. The Ryzen 5 3600 is a 6-core/12-thread CPU that matches well with the GeForce RTX 2070 Super. This system should be able to play games comfortably at 1440p ultra, and if you don't mind dipping below 60fps, the GPU is capable of 4K gaming as well.