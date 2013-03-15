Saints Row IV announcement trailer takes leave of its senses

How silly is Saints Row IV going to be. Well, let's look at what's inside its announcement trailer.
- A guitar-shaped rocket launcher. This is quite silly.
- Superpowers. This is very silly.
- A head-expanding laser beam. Positively batshit.
- A skyward launching nutshot. Just... ouch.
- A giant, mutated, rampaging mascot. I think I'm becoming desensitised.
- An announcement date of August 20th for the US, and August 23rd for the UK. More informative than silly, really.
There's a definite pattern emerging.
Frankly, I'm delighted. Saint Row: The Third was one of those games so unapologetically ridiculous that it snapped back on itself and became a uniquely warped kind of genius. It's nice to see Volition and Deep Silver really test how far they can push that.