Save $700 on this RTX 3080 Ti gaming PC right now on Newegg

Desktop gaming PC deals are coming in thick and fast over Black Friday, but they're flying off the shelves quicker than you can compare them. Here's one we've deemed worth nabbing: This ABS Legend gaming PC, with a top-tier GPU/CPU combo and peripherals to boot, is $2,699.99 at Newegg right now.

That's a saving of $700 from the RRP, which is kind of the best gaming PC deal we've seen so far this entire year. Whether you're upgrading to a high-spec battlestation, or trying to set up a loved one with the gaming PC of their dreams, this might just be the easiest few clicks you'll make this deals season. It even comes as a bundle with a swanky EVGA mouse and keyboard, so you don't have to scout around separately for them—that's a bunch of money and time you can save.

Gaming PC ABS Legend | Intel core i7 10700KF | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,399.99 $2,699.99 at Newegg (save $700)

What ridiculousness is this? A gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti and 10th Gen Intel chip combo, with a good amount of storage and RAM... and it comes with two great peripherals, to boot. You just need to top it off with one of the best gaming monitors and you're sorted with a full, high-end setup.

Inside you get a nippy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which pretty much matches the 30-series flagship RTX 3090 in terms of gaming performance, and a beefy 8-core, 16-thread Comet Lake CPU—the Intel i7 10700KF which only just got knocked off our best CPUs for gaming list thanks to the spicy Alder Lake CPUs.

All this is topped with a nice amount of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. That's a whole terabyte to see you through your first mass download session, and space for another if that's not cutting it. And don't panic about the RAM, 16GB is more than enough for most use-cases.

These peripherals are pretty nice too: an opto-mechanical EVGA Z20 RGB keyboard with wrist rest, as well as a nice, heavy EVGA X17 gaming mouse, with a 8k maximum polling rate and lots of buttons to macro.

Definitely feels like this gaming PC deal will shift quick.