Roblox introduces an opt-in age verification system

Roblox has today rolled out out a new age verification system that, while opt-in, will be required to access certain features across the experience creation platform going forwards.

Announced this week on the Roblox dev blog (via PCGamesN), the new system requires players scan some form of legally-recognised ID (passport, driver's license, state-issued ID card) using the official Roblox app. The app then asks for a current selfie, matching against the ID to verify your identity using facial recognition tech.

Roblox stresses that the company stores neither the ID photo nor verification selfies, and that the entire process is automated.

"Age Verification marks a big milestone in our long-term vision of building a trusted, fun, and civil platform for everyone," the developer writes. "As part of that vision, we will continue to work on seamless ways to verify a user’s age, always respecting a user’s privacy. Over time, we’ll continue to introduce new and innovative ways for users to easily and securely maintain and protect their identity on the Roblox platform, unlock new and immersive social capabilities, and build and enjoy amazing experiences together."

Age verification will be required to access Roblox's upcoming spatial audio features, which will let players chat to each other when in close proximity. But Roblox also hopes creators will use it as a "signal of trust" when searching for collaborators, ensuring that other creators are who they say they are.