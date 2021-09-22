Popular

Roblox introduces an opt-in age verification system

By

Players will need to verify they're over 13 before gaining access to Roblox' planned spatial voice chat.

best roblox meme
(Image credit: Roblox Studio)

Roblox has today rolled out out a new age verification system that, while opt-in, will be required to access certain features across the experience creation platform going forwards.

Announced this week on the Roblox dev blog (via PCGamesN), the new system requires players scan some form of legally-recognised ID (passport, driver's license, state-issued ID card) using the official Roblox app. The app then asks for a current selfie, matching against the ID to verify your identity using facial recognition tech.

Roblox stresses that the company stores neither the ID photo nor verification selfies, and that the entire process is automated.

"Age Verification marks a big milestone in our long-term vision of building a trusted, fun, and civil platform for everyone," the developer writes. "As part of that vision, we will continue to work on seamless ways to verify a user’s age, always respecting a user’s privacy. Over time, we’ll continue to introduce new and innovative ways for users to easily and securely maintain and protect their identity on the Roblox platform, unlock new and immersive social capabilities, and build and enjoy amazing experiences together."

Age verification will be required to access Roblox's upcoming spatial audio features, which will let players chat to each other when in close proximity. But Roblox also hopes creators will use it as a "signal of trust" when searching for collaborators, ensuring that other creators are who they say they are.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
See comments