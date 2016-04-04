Road Redemption release aimed at the end of summer

It's been awhile since we last heard anything from Road Redemption, the Road Rash-like combat arcade racer that was successfully Kickstarted a full three years ago. That's not to suggest that work hasn't been ongoing, as the numerous updates released throughout 2015 attest, but as far as big news goes, things have been relatively quiet since the addition of a playable Shovel Knights character at the end of 2014, shortly after the Steam Early Access release.

DarkSeas Games acknowledged in the most recent Kickstarter update that it hasn't been terribly communicative about the state of the game, but said it plans to improve its performance on that front with a more regular schedule of announcements in the future. It also said that a new update to the Early Access release should be ready within the next month or two, and posted a list of the (many) things it's been working on, including:

Improved bike driving and physics

Revamped enemy AI

Entirely new user interface

New weapon upgrade system

Unlockable bikes and riders

Better missions with greater variety

Story Integration

Updated levels with more routes to drive

Improved visuals of enemies and vehicles

Several new enemy types including challenging late level enemies

Boss fights

Splitscreen co-op improvements

Online multiplayer!

“Our current plan is to finish development of the PC version by the end of this summer,” DarkSeas wrote. “As we march toward that goal, we'll be releasing several new builds on Steam Early Access to show everyone our progress. This will include a beta version of online multiplayer.”

The update includes a few screens of the improved AI, posted below, and also notes that work on the console version is continuing as well.

Thanks, RPS.